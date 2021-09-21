CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
 8 days ago
The Houston Astros (89-61) meet the Los Angeles Angels (72-78) Tuesday for the second game of their four-game series at Angel Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Astros vs. Angels odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Houston took the series opener Monday 10-0.

Season series: Astros lead 11-5.

RHP Jose Urquidy takes the mound for the Astros. Urquidy is 7-3 with a 3.38 ERA (90 2/3 IP, 34 ER), 0.98 WHIP, 1.7 BB/9 and 7.7 K/9 in 18 starts.

  • Last outing: Win, 7-2, with 6 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB and 6 K Wednesday at the Texas Rangers.
  • Urquidy earned a no-decision in Houston’s 9-1 home win over L.A. May 12 with a stat line of 3 2/3 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 0 BB and 4 K.
  • vs. Angels on the current roster (19 PA): 5.39 FIP with a .421 batting average, .460 wOBA, .567 expected slugging percentage, 15.8 K% and 85.1 mph exit velocity.

LHP Packy Naughton is on the hill for the Angels. Naughton is 0-2 with a 4.32 ERA (16 2/3 IP, 8 ER), 19 H, 8 BB and 11 K across three starts and two relief appearances in his rookie season.

Astros at Angels odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 12:47 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Astros -230 (bet $230 to win $100) | Angels +180 (bet $100 to win $180)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Astros -2.5 (+105) | Angels +2.5 (-130)
  • Over/Under: 9.5 (O: +105 | U: -130)

Prediction

Astros 8, Angels 3

Money line (ML)

PASS with a slight “lean” to the Astros (-230) because they are clearly the right side since it’s September so Houston is ramping up for the postseason and L.A. is planning offseason vacations.

However, the Astros are just a little too expensive for an outright win and I’m hesitant to include them in a parlay because of their price as a road favorite.

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

Slight “LEAN” to the ASTROS -2.5 (+105) for a tiny wager because their lineup ranks in the top 3 of wOBA, wRC+ and WAR this month whereas L.A.’s lineup is dead-last in each of those metrics for Sept.

Furthermore, this is a “pros” and “joes” play with both sides of the market laying it with the Astros, which has caused sportsbooks to increase Houston’s money line.

Over/Under (O/U)

“LEAN” to the OVER 9.5 (+105) because the “pros” and “joes” are on the Over as well and have steamed the total up from the 9-run opener.

Also, the Astros-Angels have played to the Over in 10 of their last 14 meetings in L.A., Houston is 10-5 O/U when Urquidy gets the start and the Astros are 39-24-4 O/U against AL West teams.

I’d feel stronger about the OVER 9.5 (+105) if L.A.’s lineup wasn’t a complete no-show over the past three weeks.

However, as we saw Monday, the Astros are dialed in at the plate and the Angels’ bullpen is weak enough that Houston can push this game Over the total itself.

