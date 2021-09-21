First day of fall: Here's the exact time for the autumn equinox and what that means

Get ready to fall into "Spooky Szn." On Wednesday, the northern hemisphere will celebrate the autumn equinox, or the official beginning of fall. Each year, the equinox occurs "at the exact same moment worldwide," according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, giving us about 12 hours of daytime and 12 hours of nighttime, depending on where you live. But they get pretty close to equal — the "total lengths may differ by only a few minutes," according to the Almanac.