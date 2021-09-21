CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

First day of fall: Here's the exact time for the autumn equinox and what that means

Herald Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to fall into "Spooky Szn." On Wednesday, the northern hemisphere will celebrate the autumn equinox, or the official beginning of fall. Each year, the equinox occurs "at the exact same moment worldwide," according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, giving us about 12 hours of daytime and 12 hours of nighttime, depending on where you live. But they get pretty close to equal — the "total lengths may differ by only a few minutes," according to the Almanac.

www.heraldtimesonline.com

Herald Times

Letter: Native plant sale big success

The MC-IRIS Native Plant Sale was a great success! Thank you to our helpers for growing hundreds of native trees, shrubs, forbs and grasses to increase native plants in our community. This not-for-profit event was all made possible by supporters, many of whom transported plants and provided help during the sale.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

