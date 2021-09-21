CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas governor holds border security news conference

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 8 days ago

video.foxnews.com

The Independent

Kamala Harris slams Texas governor’s plan to eliminate all rape so that victims won’t seek abortions

Vice president Kamala Harris criticized Texas governor Greg Abbott for saying he would eliminate rape so women do not seek abortions in his state. The vice president said Mr Abbott dismissed concerns about women who are raped and are seeking abortions.“The words that he spoke were the words that were, to arrogantly dismiss concerns about rape survivors,” she said. “And to speak those words, that were empty words, that were false words, that were fuelled with not only arrogance but bravado, that is not who we want in our leaders.”Ms Harris made the remarks in California while campaigning for...
U.S. POLITICS
Seattle Times

Texas governor sends miles of cars along border to deter migrants

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has sent a fleet of state-owned vehicles to line up for miles as a barricade along the border with Mexico, insisting the state was taking “unprecedented steps,” as thousands of migrants still seek to cross into the United States. The “steel wall” of cars, as...
IMMIGRATION
CBS Miami

Gov. DeSantis Sues Biden Administration Over Border Security, Signs ‘Border Crisis’ Executive Order

FORT MYERS (CBSMiami) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced three new actions he’s taking to address what termed President Joe Biden’s border crisis. Speaking at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Myers, DeSantis said the State of Florida is suing the Biden Administration over its “unlawful and destructive catch and release” immigration policies. Second, the governor signed Executive Order 21-223, called the “Biden Border Crisis Executive Order” which includes prohibiting Florida state agencies from cooperating with the federal government when it comes to certain immigration issues. “I’m signing an executive order to prohibit state agencies that report to me, from...
LEE COUNTY, FL
wchstv.com

Gov. Justice to hold a COVID-19 news conference Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will join other state leaders Friday to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic. The news conference, scheduled for 3 p.m., will be livestreamed below once it begins. Justice on Wednesday said he agrees with a Kanawha Valley pulmonary doctor’s...
CHARLESTON, WV
kurv.com

Governor Abbott Announces Operation Lone Star Border Security Grants

Governor Greg Abbott is making $100 million in grants available to local law enforcement agencies as part of his Operation Lone Star border crackdown program. The money is aimed at enhancing law enforcement efforts to arrest and prosecute non-citizens crossing the border on state charges of illegal entry and trespassing. The funds are intended to supplement law enforcement operations, to expand jail capacity, and to support court proceedings.
POLITICS
KOSY 790AM

Texas Governor Requests Federal Emergency Declaration For Border Crisis

Governor Greg Abbott this morning, Monday, September 20, 2021, sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting an emergency declaration for the State of Texas as a result of the escalating crisis at the Texas-Mexico border, specifically due to the dire situation in Val Verde County. The letter explains that the federal government’s failure to enforce immigration laws and in particular, its failure to halt illegal crossings on a dam on federal property, which is the sole jurisdiction of the federal government, is leading to substantial burdens on local and state resources, as well as federal resources.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Bill tripling Texas' border security budget signed into law

*Editor's note* This story's headline was edited for length. Bill tripling Texas’ border security budget and allocating $750 million to wall construction becomes law "Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas was stepping up to do the federal government’s job after Biden’s immigration policies had “opened the floodgates” to illegal immigration and crime."
TEXAS STATE
arizonadailyindependent.com

Texas Migration Crisis Leaves “Gaps” In Arizona Border Security

The vice-president of the National Border Patrol Council said on Friday the Department of Homeland Security’s new strategy to address the over 10,000 Haitians amassing in the Del Rio sector of South Texas will leave gaps in border security in Arizona. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a 6-part...
ARIZONA STATE

