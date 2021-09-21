Texas governor holds border security news conference

Governor Greg Abbott this morning, Monday, September 20, 2021, sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting an emergency declaration for the State of Texas as a result of the escalating crisis at the Texas-Mexico border, specifically due to the dire situation in Val Verde County. The letter explains that the federal government’s failure to enforce immigration laws and in particular, its failure to halt illegal crossings on a dam on federal property, which is the sole jurisdiction of the federal government, is leading to substantial burdens on local and state resources, as well as federal resources.
