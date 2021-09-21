Health insurance counseling to be held via telephone this year

We have been informed by the staff at the Senior Linkage Line that they will not be doing any in-person or virtual Health Insurance Counseling appointments until Jan. 1. This timing is directly related to the 2021 Open Enrollment period. Because of their large caseload and staffing shortage, they will only be doing these appointments via telephone. If you are planning on making changes on your insurance during open enrollment, you are encouraged to call the Senior Linkage Line at 1-800-333-2433. They will be able to assist you with this process in the same way as if you were with them in person!