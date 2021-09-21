CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book World: Richard Powers delivers another environmental ode

By Ron Charles
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - Richard Powers' poignant new novel, "Bewilderment," is a cri de cœur. Like his recent masterpiece, "The Overstory," which won a Pulitzer Prize, "Bewilderment" deplores humanity's destruction of the environment and the perverse incentives that make our descent toward universal suicide so difficult to stop. But unlike "The...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
smilepolitely.com

Richard Powers' Bewilderment is shortlisted for the Booker Prize

Richard Powers, University of Illinois Emeritus Professor and Pulitzer Prize winning author, has another book shortlisted for an impressive award. Bewilderment (which comes out September 21st) has been shortlisted for the 2021 Booker Prize, an impressive and well respected award of £50,000 granted to an author writing in English. Top...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Review: 'Bewilderment,' by Richard Powers

As he did in his Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Overstory" — which the Financial Times called a "Great American Eco-Novel" — Richard Powers takes up the life of the natural world and its suffering at human hands in "Bewilderment." In this much shorter, more sharply focused novel, though, the suffering is central and viewed through the lens of a father's love for his troubled child.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KVCR NEWS

Richard Powers Spins A Smaller, Sadder Story In 'Bewilderment'

"Life assembles itself on accumulating mistakes." That's just one nugget of wisdom in Richard Powers' latest novel, a heartrending tale of loss. Bewilderment is a smaller, less complex book than his Pulitzer Prize-winning magnum opus, The Overstory (2018), although it also involves the devastating toll of environmental catastrophes. But in his 13th novel, Powers turns his attention from trees to creatures, and from a large cast spanning decades to a tightly bound father-son pair. His overarching concern is with endangered species — including humans, whose habit of turning a blind eye toward what doesn't immediately affect them has imperiled our future on this planet.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Keyes
Person
Richard Powers
Person
Robin
epicstream.com

Will There Be Another Grishaverse Book?

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. When Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone came out in 2012, few could predict how successful the first book of the Grisha Trilogy was going to be. Almost ten years later, the books taking place in the same world, collectively known as The Grishaverse are many and well-loved – and accompanied by an excellent Netflix show. So, will there be another Grishaverse book?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TIME

The Overlapping Worlds of Author Amor Towles

Amor Towles had never actually been beneath the vaulted ceiling of an Adirondack lake house when he described the one in his 2011 debut, the best-selling Rules of Civility . He could only imagine the appeal of such an exalted communal space—“this great room where the family gathers”—until, while shopping for a second home with the money from that book, he found himself touring a property an hour and a half north of Manhattan. “I was like, This is it!” says Towles, throwing his arms toward a 30-ft. ceiling that, like the glistening lake outside, now belongs entirely to him. “It was this weird thing where I was kind of buying the living room that I had written about,” he says. “Which, in a Stephen King novel, would end badly.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Missoulian

Missoula artist adapts 'weird fiction' author's story into eye-popping graphic novel

Theo Ellsworth, a Missoula-based artist, said his latest work was like being handed a “puzzle box” with problems to solve in visual form. Ellsworth said he loves authors who create a “sense of atmosphere” in worlds at “the fuzzy edges of reality,” both weird but probable. So he’s perfectly paired to the material in his new graphic novel, “Secret Life,” an adaptation of a short story by Jeff VanderMeer, a Nebula Award-winning “weird fiction” author. (It’s out this month in hardcover on Drawn & Quarterly.)
MISSOULA, MT
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: Poet Yu Xiuhua became a viral sensation. Her first book-length collection deserves an even bigger audience.

- - - Soon after publishing the poem "Crossing Half of China to F--- You" on her blog in 2014, Yu Xiuhua rose from obscurity to become one of the most widely read poets of her generation. Discussions of her poetry, and its viral success, were inevitably tied to her life, which made her a singular figure in Chinese poetry: She was born with cerebral palsy, which affected her movement and speech, to a family of farmers who lived in the small village of Hengdian in rural Hubei province, which she had barely left. In China, the shock of her rise was felt like lightning. Now, with the publication of her first book-length collection in English, "Moonlight Rests on My Left Palm," in a lyrical translation by Fiona Sze-Lorrain, a new audience has a chance to hear the thunderclap.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychoactive Drugs#Camping#Ode#Artificial Brain#Trump#Ocd#Adhd#Child Services#Algerian
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
TBR News Media

Editorial: Ode to Book Revue

People are continuously told that change is inevitable but sometimes those changes can hit a human right in the heart, especially if it involves a goodbye. Many residents along the North Shore of Suffolk County and surrounding areas were saddened to hear of the closing of Book Revue in Huntington Sept. 10. After more than 40 years of being the go-to place for book lovers, like many other businesses, the owner struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
HUNTINGTON, NY
epicstream.com

Will There Be Another His Dark Materials Book?

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. His Dark Materials are among the most original and beloved fantasy series. While Philip Pullman's trilogy has been controversial, particularly among those who found the books’ attitude towards organized religion offensive, many fans were enchanted by Lyra’s journey across worlds, the talking bears, the witches, and the genius invention of the Daemons. So, can we expect another His Dark Materials book, and when?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Vulture

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

In case you haven’t noticed, we are officially at war! Well, not you and I exactly, but Unique’s and Raq’s crews continue to retaliate against each other, and all bets are off this time! Episode nine opens up with a vivid visual reminder of what recently occurred. Marvin’s car is riddled with bullet holes. With the status of Lou-Lou’s condition unknown yet, the only thing to do is seek immediate revenge. He and Lil Rob catch Unique at one of his most vulnerable moments, leaving the movies theaters with his son. As expected, because of his lifestyle Unique has his boys protecting him. They function as a separate set of eyes. Prior to putting his son in the car, he does a double check in the front to make sure the coast is clear. Satisfied with what he sees, he gives them the a-okay to get going, but within a split second, Marvin lights up the area with a shitload of bullets. Unique’s backup crew appears out of nowhere, and a shoot-out begins. One of his men gets hit, but he manages to protect him and his son thanks to the swiftness in which he pulled the passenger door shut and the bulletproof windows installed on his 7 Series BMW. Unique, of course, is pissed! He holds his son close with a look of rage on his face. If he tried to burn Lou-Lou’s house in flames simply because he turned down his offer and shot up his friend’s house, imagine what he would be willing to do now that his son’s life was put in danger.
TV SERIES
ScienceAlert

The Eerie Perfection of 'Zen Stones': How Rocks Maintain Balance on Pillars of Ice

On the frozen surface of Lake Baikal in Siberia, nature makes art. There, on the frozen lake, stones can be found balancing atop narrow pedestals of ice in shallow cavities, as though carefully sculpted and placed. These are called 'Zen stones', and scientists have finally figured out how these formations occur – by reproducing the phenomenon in the lab. The stone, physicists have found, acts as a sort of umbrella, shading just a small column of ice from solar radiation, and preventing it from sublimating, resulting in a thin structure of ice supporting the stone. Moreover, far-infrared black-body irradiance of the stone itself...
VISUAL ART
Boston Globe

An ode to The Greatest

People think of American folk heroes in terms of the 19th century: Johnny Appleseed, Paul Bunyan, Davy Crockett, Mike Fink, Pecos Bill, John Henry. But the greatest American folk hero was not only from the 20th century but went global: Muhammad Ali. He was so much larger than life, so utterly one of a kind, so deeply embedded in the American grain.
ENTERTAINMENT
Bill Abbate

Is There Another Way to See the World?

How we see the world is such a broad subject we could spend weeks discussing it, even in part. If you think I am exaggerating, look at how often the world attempts to "help" us see in various ways.
Variety

Netflix to Turn Twisted Novel ‘The Last Mrs. Parrish’ Into Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a best-selling novel about a twisted con-artist, is getting the movie treatment at Netflix. The streaming service landed the rights to the novel, written by Liv Constantine, and plans to adapt it into a feature film. Amazon in 2019 announced it was developing a TV series based on the book, but the project has since been scrapped. “The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a Reese Witherspoon’s book club pick, has sold over half a million copies and has been published in over 30 countries. The story, a psychological thriller, centers on a con-woman who targets a wealthy couple — the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Hannah Waddingham has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by manager Nick Todisco at Atlas Artists, U.K. agent Peter Brooks at CAM, and publicist Annick Muller at Wolf Kasteler PR. Waddingham currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Apple comedy series “Ted Lasso” in the role of Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond. She recently won her first Emmy for her role in the show, picking up the statuette for best supporting actress in a comedy. Waddingham also won a Critics’ Choice Award and a Hollywood Critics Association Award for her work...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Juergen Teller is still passionate, provocative and not on Instagram

Juergen Teller is one of the fashion industry's most recognisable and in-demand photographers working today, with a catalogue that delights, intrigues and confuses even the most die-hard fans, and the kind of career that means his magazine stories regularly come in at over forty pages. But he is not immune to the regret of missing a shot. "I'm better now," he says, "but sometimes you're either too shy or too lazy, and then you think 'oh man, that could have been good'." With an oeuvre that spans thirty years, the remorse is presumably few and far between. His latest project, the Rizzoli-published Donkey Man and Other Stories: Editorial Works, Volume 1, comes in at 608 pages and collects over 400 photographs from the last four decades.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy