Only one city in Missouri made the top 100 for Happiest Cities in America, so which city is it?. Wallethub.com released their 2021 list for the Happiest Cities in America, and to my surprise only one city from the great state of Missouri made the top 100 for Happiest Cities in America. Springfield, Missouri comes in as the "Happiest" town in Missouri barely making the top 100 by finishing at 95th on the list, with Kansas City coming in at 118th, and St. Louis ranking at 166th on the list, and those are the only Missouri cities on the list.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO