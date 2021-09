PENN HILLS, Pa. — A teen was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a BP gas station in Penn Hills Monday afternoon. The 17-year-old boy was shot as many as four times in the lot at the corner of Frankstown Road and Robinson Boulevard, next to the Penn Hills Volunteer Fire Department, at around 4:30 p.m. He was eventually rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his torso.

