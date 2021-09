Ryan Day issued a challenge to Larry Johnson and his defensive line following Saturday’s win over Tulsa. After Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin threw for 428 yards in the contest, the Buckeye head coach said he’d “like to see a little bit more of a pass rush” from his defense – a request that could hardly have been uttered in the midst of Chase Young’s record-setting 2019 campaign, or even after the dominant play of Jonathon Cooper and Tyreke Smith helped shut Clemson down in the second half of the 2021 Sugar Bowl.

FOOTBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO