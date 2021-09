BEREA — After spinning off multiple defenders and hurdling another, Jarvis Landry looks like he's capable of having his best Browns season yet. A five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, Landry got off to a hot start this season, albeit in Sunday's 33-29 loss to the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. He had five catches on five targets for 71 yards and rushed twice for 13 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO