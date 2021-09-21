Conflicting Vaccine Booster Information Proves Confusing in D.C.

At-Large Councilmember Christina Henderson has a lot of questions about upcoming changes to COVID-19 vaccines. How easy will it be for parents to make appointments when children ages 5 to 11 become eligible for vaccination as soon as next month? Why are local concerns about vaccine booster shots centered on potential access issues for unvaccinated folks when D.C. Health says there are no anticipated supply issues? What’s going on with third shots in the general population, given that last month, the Biden administration announced plans to roll out these booster vaccines for most vaxxed Americans by Sept. 20?