Community Health Centers in Riverton is hiring Certified Medical Assistants
The Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (MA) provides clinical support services to the physician. The MA duties include preparation of clients for the room, basic laboratory testing, ECG, updraft treatments, measurement of vital signs, procedures, administering medications, and immunizations. This position also requires electronic record proficiency and basic knowledge of front office procedures as scheduling appointments. The MA be expected to work in other areas of the clinic when deemed appropriate, as the Call Center or floating to other areas when needed.county10.com
