CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Places and job candidates don’t always match in government finance

journalofaccountancy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn some parts of the country, there are more federal government finance jobs than candidates. That's led to more openness to remote-work arrangements, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic showed it could be done. New research from Gartner shows that several cities with high numbers of federal government accounting jobs —...

www.journalofaccountancy.com

Comments / 0

Related
postnewsgroup.com

First in a series on Jobs in Oakland City Government: Please Do No (More) Harm

Oakland city government declares war on the unemployed. An overstatement? Not really. City administration professes concern for its residents who need help with access to jobs and training, while at the same time failing to issue contracts to the community organizations that stand ready to provide needed services. The city...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: People Who Refuse Shot Start Losing Their Jobs As Cities And Companies Get Tougher About Vaccines

DENVER (CBS4) – “I will not let them violate my constitutional rights and force me to be stuck with a needle with their vaccines,” said Denver police officer Dave Curtis. Curtis says he will retire early, rather than receiving the COVID vaccine by a Thursday deadline for city employees. He was part of a lawsuit by seven officers asking a judge to force the city to back down from requiring vaccination. The judge rejected it early Wednesday, saying they should have first taken their objections to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. “What the court said ultimately was, ‘Hey I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
boisestatepublicradio.org

What Idaho's Latest Jobs Numbers Do (And Don't) Say About The Recovery

The latest jobs report shows the U.S. unemployment rate has barely improved, dropping from 5.4% to 5.2 %. However, here in Idaho, the unemployment rate dropped below 3% for the first time since March of 2020. Even with heightened fears of the pandemic interrupting a mostly robust recovery—is Idaho avoiding...
IDAHO STATE
Union Leader

Bonuses don't always guarantee long-term success

Thousands of newly hired workers have yet to claim nearly $8.5 million remaining in a state fund designed to give bonuses to motivate people to join the workforce. More than 1,800 people have applied so far to collect $1,000 for getting a full-time job or $500 for part-time work, according to Employment Security.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Service#Federal Jobs#Public Accounting#New York City#Gartner Finance#Covid#Treasury#Cgma#Cfo
95 Rock KKNN

Explore Case of Coors Heir Killed in Colorado

One of the most popular beer companies in the world was born right here in Colorado and still calls the Centennial State home, and that of course is Coors beer. Coors was started by its namesake, Adolf Coors, and for decades the main attraction to Golden, Colorado has been the Coors brewery. The brewery not only produces some of the nation's most famous beers but also offers extremely popular tours that attract the majority of tourists to the town.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
americanmilitarynews.com

Army veteran dies awaiting trial for Jan. 6 Capitol storming

A St. Augustine man indicted after the Jan. 6 storming at the U.S. Capitol has died while awaiting trial on charges that included civil disorder and assaulting or resisting officers. John Steven Anderson‘s attorney told a judge in Washington about the death during a case status conference Friday, court records...
MILITARY
wdac.com

Bill Legalizes Recreational Pot In PA

HARRISBURG – Two Allegheny County lawmakers unveiled new legislation to decriminalize, regulate, and tax adult-use, recreational marijuana in the Keystone State. Reps. Jake Wheatley and Dan Frankel announced House Bill 2050 which would make it legal for anyone 21 and older to purchase and consume recreational marijuana. It would also establish multiple grant programs that would benefit small, minority, and women-owned businesses funded by revenue collected from a marijuana sales tax. Rep. Frankel, the Democrat Chair of the House Health Committee, said failed policies of the past have resulted in the worst of all possible worlds: insufficient protection of the public health, aggressive enforcement that disproportionately harms communities of color, and zero revenue for the Commonwealth. He added with this legislation, PA can reap the benefits of a fact-based approach to regulating the cultivation, commerce, and use of marijuana for adults over 21 years old.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thedrumbeat.com

White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer moves to protect school mask mandates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer made a move to protect schools and counties that want mask mandates. Governor Whitmer says that parts of the state budget that block state and local health officers from enforcing mandates on minors are unconstitutional. The Republican-controlled legislature put the wording in...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Whitmer signs new Michigan budget, says leaders found 'common ground'

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on the state's new $70 billion budget on Wednesday, saying it was an example of what can happen when officeholders seek "common ground." The funding plan, which takes effect Oct. 1, uses a rush of federal COVID-19 relief funds and better-than-expected state tax...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz Allocates Another $15M In Federal Funding To Help Shelters Prevent COVID Outbreaks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that $15 million more in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan will go toward helping emergency shelters in Minnesota, specifically for upgrades to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in the homeless population. In a statement, the governor said the funding will support the state’s Emergency Service Program grants, which are competitively awarded to organizations that provide emergency shelter and essential services to the homeless. Funding will be prioritized to investments that acquire or modify shelter space to better prevent against virus outbreaks. “Every Minnesotan deserves a safe, warm place to sleep at night, especially...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Free Press

Whitmer vetoes more than $16M in anti-abortion funding in Michigan budget

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed more than $16 million from the new state budget that some said promoted alternatives to abortion but she determined did not support reproductive rights. During an event in Lansing, the governor said the proposals "would have used state funding to pursue an anti-abortion political agenda.”. The...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy