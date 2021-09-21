Breaking Ground and Blessing the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian

When the exhibition “Food for the People: Eating & Activism in Greater Washington” opened at the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum last month, the first people through the door were 95-year-old Vivian Williams and several generations of family members. Prominently featured in one of the exhibition’s sections about the history of food access disparities and community activism, Ms. Williams proudly inspected the photographs, documents, and artifacts that brought her and her colleagues’ stories to life. As a resident of the original Arthur Capper public housing project in Capitol Hill and a staff member of the social services organization Friendship House, Ms. Williams led boycotts and related efforts to hold local grocery stores accountable for their poor treatment of African American customers, their substandard food quality, and their discriminatory pricing tactics in African American neighborhoods (including, for instance, artificially inflating food prices at the times of the month when public assistance checks were issued). Her story — and so many others like it — are worth remembering and honoring as DC experiences a renaissance of food justice organizing.

