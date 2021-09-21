Breaking Ground and Blessing the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian
On September 28, 1999, representatives of dozens of tribes from across the hemisphere gathered on the National Mall for the groundbreaking of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. On the overcast morning, several hundred people packed under three tents during a ceremony that featured blessings from the four cardinal directions. After the ceremony, some audience members sprinkled tobacco on the land and scooped up some of the soil to take home as a souvenir.siarchives.si.edu
