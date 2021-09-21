CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking Ground and Blessing the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian

by Hannah Byrne, Emily Niekrasz
Smithsonian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 28, 1999, representatives of dozens of tribes from across the hemisphere gathered on the National Mall for the groundbreaking of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. On the overcast morning, several hundred people packed under three tents during a ceremony that featured blessings from the four cardinal directions. After the ceremony, some audience members sprinkled tobacco on the land and scooped up some of the soil to take home as a souvenir.

siarchives.si.edu

Smithsonian

National Museum of African American History and Culture Connects Past, Present and Future Through “Living History” on Fifth Anniversary

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture celebrates the fifth anniversary of its opening, today, Sept. 24, under the theme, “Living History.” The centerpiece of the celebration is today’s opening of a new exhibition titled, “Make Good the Promises: Reconstruction and Its Legacies.” The exhibition and its companion book explore the Reconstruction era through the African American experience, connecting the era to today’s efforts to make good on the promises of the Constitution. The exhibition is on view through Aug. 21, 2022, in the museum’s Bank of America Special Exhibitions Gallery.
MUSEUMS
Smithsonian

A Day in the Life of a Gorilla at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

Good morning! Just as the sun is rising over Washington, D.C., the primate team reports for duty. Upon hearing the doors open and their keepers shuffling about, some of the gorillas rouse from their night nests to catch a glimpse of the commotion. Depending on the day, the gorillas might greet us, or they might grumble. Just like humans, our fellow great apes can be grumpy in the morning. Sometimes, we all want to snooze in a bit longer!
ANIMALS
Smithsonian

Update on COVID-19 Positive Great Cats at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo

The lions and tigers at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo continue to be treated for COVID-19. All tigers and three lions are eating normally and improving. Three lions are of greater concern. All six lions and two tigers are being treated for presumptive secondary bacterial pneumonia. Individual cats are being treated for...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museum#Nez Perce#The U S Forest Service#Native#The Washington Post#American University#Oral History Program#Inuit#The Bigger Picture
Smithsonian

Here At The Smithsonian: The History of Aviation

Before the age of YouTube and Instagram, public audiences learned about the happenings at the Smithsonian in newspapers, on the radio, and via public television programming. Between 1982 and 1989, TV viewers could catch up with the Smithsonian’s latest exhibitions and research activities through short video features in a series called Here At The Smithsonian.
MUSEUMS
dailymemphian.com

Transgender photo exhibit breaks ground for Brooks Museum

“On Christopher Street: Transgender Portraits by Mark Seliger” first became a book in 2016, with a companion film in which Seliger’s subjects tell their own stories. This weekend, in Memphis and for the first time, it becomes a museum exhibit at the Brooks Museum of Art.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Staten Island Advance

2 Staten Island museums participate in free Smithsonian Museum Day

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Do you love exploring local museums? Get in for free at several New York City museums this weekend for Smithsonian Museum Day. Smithsonian Museum Day is an annual one-day event sponsored by the Quaker Oats Company in which participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
