Open Streets Georgia Avenue Returns!

By PoP Sponsor
popville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 2, 2021, Open Streets will return to Georgia Avenue NW — the first in a series of Open Streets events across all eight wards to be held in 2021-2022. During the event, the District will close three miles of Georgia Avenue, between Barry Place NW and Missouri Avenue, to cars. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the corridor will be open to residents and visitors to walk, bike, run and scooter through, and visitors will have opportunities to support local businesses and participate in a range of activities such as demonstrations, fitness classes, and other educational and entertainment programming. With yoga classes, double dutch demonstrations, a drum circle, SkateDC clinic, and music from LaMarvela, Baba Ras D, The Honey Larks, and UCB, there is truly something for everyone!

www.popville.com

#Event Planning#Fitness#Georgia Avenue Nw#Missouri Avenue#Dutch#The Honey Larks#Ucb#Ddot
