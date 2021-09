Fall is here, and with it comes sweater weather, better hair days and our work commute. But the last time we were in the office, velvet was everywhere, standing 12 hours in high-heeled boots was a walk in the park and IG Reels (and all the Gen Z fashion #inspo) didn’t exist yet. A lot has changed since, which is why we want to help you look your best this fall—so you can focus on being the boss (even if it’s still over Zoom). Here, six pieces from French luxury house Longchamp to help you stylishly ease back into the office. Hint: When in fashion doubt, look to Paris.

APPAREL ・ 13 DAYS AGO