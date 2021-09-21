CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

JetBlue-American venture to face DOJ suit as soon as today

By David McLaughlin and Mary Schlangenstein
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. antitrust enforcers are poised to challenge an alliance that allows American Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways to coordinate flights in the U.S. Northeast, a person familiar with the matter said, after rivals raised complaints the partnership threatened competition and won federal approval without a full hearing. The Justice Department...

airwaysmag.com

American Airlines, JetBlue Alliance Forges Ahead amid Antitrust Suit

MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) and JetBlue (B6) move ahead with their planned partnership at northeastern U.S. airports following a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) antitrust lawsuit filed this week in opposition to the deal. The DOJ, together with attorneys general in six states and the District of Columbia, have...
ECONOMY
Syracuse.com

US sues to stop deal between American Airlines and JetBlue

The Justice Department and officials in six states have filed a lawsuit to block a partnership formed by American Airlines and JetBlue, claiming that it will reduce competition and lead to higher fares. The Justice Department said Tuesday that the agreement will eliminate important competition in New York and Boston...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

American Airlines says DOJ complaint about JetBlue alliance is 'without merit'

American Airlines Group Inc. said Wednesday that it believes the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit, which alleges the air carrier's Northeast Alliance arrangement with JetBlue Airways Corp. violates antitrust laws, is "without merit." American said it will "defend itself vigorously." Shares of both American and JetBlue rose 0.8% in Wednesday's premarket. On Tuesday, American's stock fell 2.8% and JetBlue shares shed 4.8%, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF fell 1.0% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, after the DOJ filed the lawsuit, saying the alliance threatens competition and would lead to higher fares. Separately, American said the U.S. Department of Transportation published a clarification notice relating to the agreement reached with American and JetBlue in January, saying the agreement remains in force during the DOJ action, and that the DOT intends to defer to the DOJ to resolve the antitrust concerns.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Metro International

American Airlines CEO expects U.S. challenge to JetBlue alliance

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker said on Tuesday that he expected the U.S. Justice Department to file a lawsuit challenging American’s partnership with JetBlue Airways on antitrust grounds. The U.S. Justice Department said that it would have a major antitrust announcement on Tuesday. Parker said in an...
ECONOMY
northwestgeorgianews.com

Biden administration files antitrust lawsuit over American Airlines-JetBlue partnership

The Biden administration’s Justice Department has filed an antitrust lawsuit to challenge the partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue that links the two carrier’s operations tightly at four of the busiest airports in the Northeast, saying the tie-up will reduce competition and drive fares higher. The deal between American Airlines...
CONGRESS & COURTS
travelweekly.com

Justice Department lawsuit threatens to break up American-JetBlue alliance

The Justice Department -- alongside the District of Columbia and the states of Arizona, Massachusetts, California, Florida, Pennsylvania and Virginia -- has sued American Airlines and JetBlue in an effort to break up the carriers' new Northeast Alliance (NEA) in Boston and the New York area. The alliance, the Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

American Airlines, JetBlue stocks drop on report DOJ preparing to sue over alliance

The Justice Department is readying a lawsuit challenging American Airlines Group Inc.'s partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp. on antitrust concerns, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The suit could come as soon as today, and is expected to argue that the alliance hurts competition and would result in higher fares, the newspaper reported. The alliance was announced in July 2020. In midday trading Tuesday, shares of American Airlines were down more than 2% and shares of JetBlue fell more than 3%, compared with a loss of around 0.9% for the U.S. Global JETS ETF and gains of about 0.2% for the S&P 500 index.
U.S. POLITICS
Flight Global.com

DOJ sues to unwind American-JetBlue alliance, carriers pledge to fight

The US Department of Justice confirms it has sued in US federal court to force American Airlines and JetBlue Airways to scuttle their partnership in the Northeast USA, alleging the pact violates US anti-trust laws. Filed in US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the civil antitrust suit says...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

U.S. Senator Concerned American, JetBlue Partnership Will Raise Prices

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat who has been outspoken on antitrust issues, expressed concern to the Transportation Department on Friday that a partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways would lead to higher airfares. The airlines' "Northeast Alliance" partnership was announced in July 2020 and approved...
CONGRESS & COURTS
crankyflier.com

DOJ Has Few Good Arguments, Odd Timing As It Sues to Block American, JetBlue Alliance

The long-rumored court action is finally here. Months ago, The Wall Street Journal broke the news that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) was considering challenging the American and JetBlue so-called Northeast Alliance (NEA). Then last week, the rumors picked up steam. A Friday letter from Sen. Blumenthal (D-CT) to DOT condemning the approval process was just an appetizer before the lawsuit filed by DOJ in a Massachusetts court Tuesday. Though there are some valid concerns in the lawsuit, most seem to have already been addressed by DOT. And more importantly, I can help but wonder… why now?
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC13 Houston

