Enjin (ENJ), Chiliz (CHZ) & Axie Infinity (AXS) Looking to Rebound as Prices Tumble

By Valdrin Tahiri
beincrypto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAxie Infinity (AXS) broke down from an ascending wedge but bounced at the $50 support area. Enjin Coin (ENJ) is trading inside an ascending parallel channel. Chiliz (CHZ) is following an ascending support line and is trading above the $0.25 horizontal support area. AXS. AXS has been falling since Sept...

