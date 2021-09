Kering‘s CEO François-Henri Pinault announced last week that all of the French-based multinational corporation’s brands will no longer be using fur in its products. “[Fur] is symbolic; it’s a material that was very much linked to the luxury industry historically,” Pinault shared with Business of Fashion. “Going fur-free gives a good signal that things are removing seriously in this industry in different ways to sustainability. … Through this lens, some materials have no place in luxury.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO