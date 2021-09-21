CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Hidalgo County employees sent to hospital after stung by bees more than 100 times

CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Two Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 employees were sent to a local hospital for observation on Monday after sustaining multiple stings in a bee attack.

Officials say the two men were repairing a drainage ditch near Ridge Road between Jackson and Cage roads when they came across a swarm of bees.

The men were stung more than 100 times each, according to first responders at the scene.

One man began to display signs consistent with an allergic reaction so both men were sent to a local hospital as a precaution.

Both employees are in good condition.

One man was released and the other man who displayed signs of a reaction has been medicated.

