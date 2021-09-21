CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Jaden Smith is the Creative Icon We All Need!

younghollywood.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article( © Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Spotify) Whether acting in blockbusters, modeling for GQ, releasing the MOST bop-able music, or creating cool new fashion trends – Jaden Smith has got it all going on! To put it lightly, he’s somewhat of a creative prodigy. As somebody who was probably once known as simply the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, he has more than set himself apart as the artistic and experimental individual he is. And he’s just the vibe we need in our lives.

younghollywood.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Jaden Smith Is Inspiring Me to Suit Up

Wearing a suit doesn’t exactly make me feel cool. Polished and professional, yes, but cutting-edge? Hardly. Whenever I wear a suit, I feel like I’m either about to lead a PowerPoint presentation or head to a wedding. But Jaden Smith just stepped out in an unexpected take on suiting up that gives it new life—and it’s inspiring me to think of the combo as more of a statement look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Bald is beautiful! Jada Pinkett says Will Smith loves her new look

Red Table Talk is back and Jada Pinkett Smith, her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow Smith are ready to open up the conversation. The host shared her excitement on Instagram with a captivating video showing fans what to expect- like their new hairstyle. Not everyone believes they can rock a bald look but Jada and Willow took clippers to their heads and look stunning. “WE ARE BACK!!!! WE ARE BOLD!!! AND a few of us ARE BALD!!!” Jada wrote in the caption. Joining the discussion was comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish who famously shaved her head in 2020 and she asked Jada what her husband Will Smith thought about the smooth look.
CELEBRITIES
flickprime.com

Jada Pinkett celebrates 50th bday in style with Will Smith, Jordyn Woods & more; see pics

American actor and discuss show host Jada Pinkett Smith lately celebrated her fiftieth birthday in fashion. Jada’s birthday bash was attended by varied celebs together with her husband and son Will Smith and Jaden Smith, Trey Smith, Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns, Lauren London, and lots of extra. According to People journal, her daughter Willow Smith was absent as a consequence of her efficiency on the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Most Hilarious Family Moments: Life With Willow, Jaden and Trey

Few families in Hollywood are funnier than the Smiths, who seem to genuinely enjoy each other’s company but also aren’t afraid to play a prank every now and again. Family patriarch Will Smith is one of the most bankable movie stars in history, but at home, he’s just dad. The Independence Day actor shares son Trey, born in November 1992, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, whom he divorced in 1995.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Childish Gambino
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Moises Arias
WWD

Jaden Smith Performs at Selfridges for MSFTSrep Launch

American rapper, designer and actor Jaden Smith celebrated the launch of MSFTSrep’s fall 2021 collection and his New Balance Vision Racer collaboration at London’s Selfridges Wednesday night with a one-off performance. Selfridges said Smith has formed a long-term partnership with the retailer to work on a project that touches product,...
CELEBRITIES
theface.com

Look at all these people enjoying a Jaden Smith concert

Jaden Smith proved himself as one of Gen Z’s leading eco-warriors when he co-founded the sustainably packaged water brand JUSTwater back in 2015. Now, the 23-year-old son of Jada and Will Smith is also the founder and creative director of sustainable fashion label MSFTSrep (a collective which includes his very cool sister Willow).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Music Video#Gq#New Balance Lifestyle
Highsnobiety

Jaden Smith & MSFTSrep Have Taken Over London

After four whole years, Jaden Smith has returned to London, and no one is more excited than him. Teaming up with luxury retailer Selfridges, Jaden has set up a pop-up for his label MSFTSrep and to highlight his collaborative silhouette, the Vision Racer, with New Balance. "I love London," Jaden...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

Jaden Smith Puts MSFTS in the Sustainable Luxury Spotlight

Everything changed for Jaden Smith and his clothing brand MSFTS when he traveled to Italy. The musician, actor, and designer had been hard at work making MSFTS—a streetwear/skate brand helmed by Smith, his sister Willow, the actor Moises Arias and his brother Mateo aka Téo, and—a known name since it was first released in 2011. But beginning this year, Smith and his associates have started making moves to pivot the brand into the luxury space—first by showing at Pitti Uomo, then by transferring the production and design studios from Los Angeles to Milan. The brand also has a new CEO, Cristiano Minchio, and partner company that creates the collections in small batches in Italy.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
1051thebounce.com

Jada and Willow Smith Both Admit To Considering Getting BBL Surgery

In an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith are getting cheeky about a very popular procedure, a BBL. A “BBL” is short for a Brazillian Butt Lift and according to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, it is “a specialized fat transfer procedure that augments the size and shape of the buttocks without implants. Excess fat is removed from the hips, abdomen, lower back, or thighs with liposuction, and a portion of this fat is then strategically injected into the buttocks.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Shapes Up in a Graphic Suit From His Own Brand for British Vogue Fashion Party

Jaden Smith looked like a walking fashion statement yesterday during London Fashion Week. The “Karate Kid” actor was spotted leaving the British Vogue Fashion Party at the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London. To address the ensemble, Smith donned a black suit, which incorporated a graphic design in an almost sketched white ink; the set in fact comes from his own clothing line MSFTSrep, as branded on the arm and across the suit. He accessorized it with a statement-making beaded necklace and coordinating bag. For the shoes, Smith wore a pair of black Chelsea boots that had a slight metallic tip on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Jaden Smith’s MSFTSrep Unveils Rebellious FW21 Collection

Jaden Smith’s MSFTSrep brand has returned with an eclectic tailoring-focused collection for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. Named “Untitled,” the new collection symbolizes organized youth rebellion and features three key looks: a tailored suit, a snowsuit set and a hoodie dress. Illustrating the multi-dimensional nature of being a misfit, the collection blends the aesthetics of tailoring, streetwear and workwear to present an entirely new set of looks. The collection is meant to be versatile, incorporating aspects of surf, snow and skateboarding culture.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Isaiah Washington said Ellen Pompeo felt ‘uncomfortable’ with the idea of him playing her love interest, according to new book

A new tell-all book reminds “Grey’s Anatomy” fans that McDreamy could’ve been played by someone else. According to the book, Isaiah Washington auditioned for the lead role, not the role of Dr. Burke. Washington said he heard Ellen Pompeo felt “uncomfortable” with the casting. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy