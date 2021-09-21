Jaden Smith is the Creative Icon We All Need!
( © Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Spotify) Whether acting in blockbusters, modeling for GQ, releasing the MOST bop-able music, or creating cool new fashion trends – Jaden Smith has got it all going on! To put it lightly, he’s somewhat of a creative prodigy. As somebody who was probably once known as simply the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, he has more than set himself apart as the artistic and experimental individual he is. And he’s just the vibe we need in our lives.younghollywood.com
