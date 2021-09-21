CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NANO Searches for Support After Breakdown

By Valdrin Tahiri
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNano (NANO) has broken down from an ascending support line that had previously been in place since July 20. It is attempting to hold on above the $4.92 support area and the 2-4 trendline. Doing so is mandatory if the upward trend is to continue. NANO breaks down. NANO had...

Top 10 Aspiring Crypto Coins for October

In this article, we will take a look at ten cryptocurrencies that have interesting developments lined up for the month of October, that could potentially have an effect on their price. Sponsored. Fetch.ai (FET) Current Price: $0.735. Market Cap: $548 Million. Market Cap Rank: #121. Fetch.aI is a blockchain platform...
Bitcoin (BTC) Floats Above $42,000 Support

Bitcoin (BTC) failed to move above the $44,000 resistance area but is trading inside a short-term descending parallel channel. While there are short-term bullish signs in place, the longer-term readings indicate that the trend is likely bearish. Bitcoin regains footing. On Sept 27, BTC was rejected by the $44,000 resistance...
Terra Price Analysis: LUNA Coin Price Trying To Breakdown The $35.7 Support Level

The RSI shows a steady bearish divergence concerning the LUNA coin price. The LUNA/BTC pair traded at 0.000739 BTC, with a loss of 3.39%,. The LUNA coin rally faced a strong rejection from the $45 mark on 11th September, resulting in a minor retracement in its chart. Furthermore, the price showcases several failed attempt breakdowns from the nearest support of $35.8, displayed by long wick candles. However, the bears are not in the mood of quitting, and today the price again tries to break down from this support, coinciding with the 0.236 FIB level. The current price for the LUNA coin at 34.76 is with an intraday loss of 7.16%.
Ardadex Protocol Launches Token IPO for Early Adopters

Ardadex Protocol is an innovative platform on Cardano blockchain that provides users with advanced AMM and NFT functionalities. Ardadex Protocol will power NFT marketplace for digital creators and online creators to mint & trade digital commodities using our super sleek, easy-to-use user interface on Ardadex Protocol. The key features of...
Gold futures end higher for day, post losses for the month and quarter

Gold futures climbed on Thursday, but settled lower for the month, as well as the quarter. Gold rose Thursday following recent declines fueled by investors' need to cover margin calls due to the potential Chinese real estate crash, linked to property giant Evergrande, said Jeb Handwerger, editor of Gold Stock Trades. "Bargain hunters are picking up gold as a safe haven as smart investors are concerned about a Chinese real estate crash and slowdown, and if that toxic debt can spread virally," he told MarketWatch, adding that he believes the "correction in mining stocks and precious metals is a bargain gift of a lifetime." December gold rose $34.10, or 2%, to settle at $1,757 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices saw losses of about 3.4% for the month and 0.8% for the quarter, FactSet data show.
As Bitcoin Crashed On 'Ban' News, Many Chinese And Institutional Investors Used The Opportunity To Fill Their Coffers

The Chinese ban on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is being seen as a buying opportunity by many institutional and Chinese investors. What Happened: Digital asset investment products saw inflows of $95 million last week, bring the total inflows of the previous 6 weeks to $320 million, as per a blog by CoinShares, a digital asset investing firm.
Currency.com Reports 130% Client Growth in H1 2021

Currency.com, the high-growth European cryptocurrency platform, today reported a strong rise in global client numbers and trading activity for the first six months ending 1 July 2021. The number of new clients who opened an account on cryptocurrency platform Currency.com increased by 130% in H1 2021 compared to H2 2020....
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches New All-Time High

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) has been moving downwards since reaching an all-time high price of $0.583 on Sept 16. Despite the drop, the token is still trading above horizontal support and following an ascending support line. Long-term outlook. During the week of Sept 13-20, HBAR reached a new all-time high price...
On-Chain Analysis: Bitcoin Lightning Network Capacity Reaches All-Time High

The capacity of the Lightning Network, the Layer 2 solution for the Bitcoin network, has just reached an all-time high (ATH). The network, which is designed to solve the scalability problem of the largest cryptocurrency, has experienced parabolic growth since the beginning of 2021. Since 23 September, Glassnode, the popular...
These are the odds of Cardano hitting its floor price of $1.6 soon

September, along with Q3, is on the verge of concluding. Over the past week, the crypto-market’s coins have projected contradicting trends on their charts too. While the market has evolved over the years, transitionary phases are still wobbly and indecisive, however. Cardano, the market’s third-largest cryptocurrency, has inevitably become a...
Binance Smart Chain (BSC): A Beginner’s Guide

Despite originating from crypto-hostile China, Binance has managed to become the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, serving over 13.5 million active users. Now headquartered in the Cayman Islands, Binance’s mission has been to offer a full suite of crypto trading services. One of the key pillars of this offer is the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), an open-source smart contract platform allowing people to partake in Finance 2.0.
Ekart Inu Extends Presale to Support New Investors

The token sale (pre-sale) of EKARTINU has been extended until October 4, 2021. Price will go 100x higher after trade starts. This is the first time this has happened in 2021. Everyone calling it as dad of all INU’S. 10Million+ Account holders. 180k+ Telegram users. The reasons for this are:...
Institutional Investors Follow Millennials, Generation X Into NFTs

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) emerged as a cultural storefront of the crypto sphere last year, and now institutional investors are following the so-called millennials and generation X into the space. “The influx of institutional investors in the blockchain and crypto industry is inevitable,” Ryan Wilkinson, co-founder of athlete NFT ecosystem Blockasset,...
The Best Wireless Range Extenders

“Can you hear me now?” Dropped calls may be a thing of the past (well, most of the time) but there’s a new dead zone in town and it’s running (choppy) circles around your WiFi. While routers will get you online, their signal strength will only go so far, especially if you live in a house or work in a large office. The larger the space, the harder it is to pick up a signal or stay connected. Getting a strong WiFi signal also depends on the layout of your space and the number of devices you’re connecting to the Internet....
BIC’s Video News Show: 4 Altcoins for October 2021

In this episode of BeInCrypto’s Video News Show, host Jessica Walker takes a look at our pick for the four altcoins of October. Number one on our list of altcoins for October 2021 is LUNA. We’ve included it before in our reviews, but the reason it makes the top of the list this time is its progress in the market cap rankings. With over $13 billion, it is now the 14th largest cryptocurrency in market cap, and we think it could keep moving higher.
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum Market Is A “Ticking Time Bomb”, Here’s Why

Ethereum has recently taken hits along with the rest of the wider market. Numerous market dips and crashes have seen the digital asset crashing back down below $3,000 in recent weeks and this has left ETH in a struggling position. With momentum down, it looks like the market is headed for another bear market as cryptocurrencies are now recording lower lows and lower highs with each dip and recovery.
