NANO Searches for Support After Breakdown

Gold futures climbed on Thursday, but settled lower for the month, as well as the quarter. Gold rose Thursday following recent declines fueled by investors' need to cover margin calls due to the potential Chinese real estate crash, linked to property giant Evergrande, said Jeb Handwerger, editor of Gold Stock Trades. "Bargain hunters are picking up gold as a safe haven as smart investors are concerned about a Chinese real estate crash and slowdown, and if that toxic debt can spread virally," he told MarketWatch, adding that he believes the "correction in mining stocks and precious metals is a bargain gift of a lifetime." December gold rose $34.10, or 2%, to settle at $1,757 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices saw losses of about 3.4% for the month and 0.8% for the quarter, FactSet data show.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO