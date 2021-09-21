Page County approves architectural firm contract signing

(Clarinda) -- Page County has officially taken the first steps in starting the courthouse window project after signing a contract with an architectural firm. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard two proposals from architectural firms to oversee the window project. The window project has been before the board several times, and recently the board decided outsource in order to make sure the project was done right. Architect Jerry Purdy representing Farnsworth Group out of Waukee, and Architect Jerry Berggren representing Berggren Architects out of Lincoln, presented their bids to the board. After hearing both proposals and discussion, the board officially accepted the bid from Farnsworth Group.