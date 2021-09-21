Ed - Matty and his hands

So, I suppose we've all wondered about it, how, exactly, does Matty go to the toilet and wipe himself thereafter ? He clearly does not have use of his hands at all so, ergo, someone else has to do it for him. Somehow, I can't see Cain doing it so I guess it must be his mummy Moira. The mind boggles you probably think, but remember when Laurel was on the vodka big time a few years ago and she wet herself and fell asleep - well, Daddy Doug told her the next morning that he had cleaned her up. So there does seem to be a precedent. Doug, a near 70 year old bloke, undresses his late 30 something daughter, including taking off her wet, dirty knickers, and 'cleans' her up.