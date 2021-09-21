Album Review: SLEEP TOKEN This Place Will Become Your Tomb

Sleep Token has certainly put a lot of work into its image. The social media campaign for This Place Will Become Your Tomb has been shrouded in mystery. Apparently, the faceless, nameless collective worships an ancient deity named Sleep who sends visions to the lead singer, known as Vessel. It’s an okay premise, similar to Ghost's debut a decade ago. That’s not where the similarities stop, but Sleep Token is unique enough to carve out their own identity. This is no throwback or worship act. It’s a modern twist on the gothic formula.