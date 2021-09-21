CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Acura RDX: Taking After the Older Sibling

By Tim Healey
Truth About Cars
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Acura RDX is restyled, gaining new duds that are meant to ape the larger MDX. A special-edition model is part of the offering for this year, too. Other new goodies include an A-Spec Package that’s available with the Advance Package, a system that actively cancels out road noise, standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in Amazon Alex, wireless cell-phone charger, interior lighting that’s offered in 27 color combinations, a Long Beach Blue Pearl paint color, an updated drive-mode system, different tuning for the available adaptive dampers that is meant to make Sport mode sportier and Comfort mode more comfortable, and additions to the AcuraWatch suite of driver-aid tech. A-Specs get a flat-bottom steering wheel.

www.thetruthaboutcars.com

