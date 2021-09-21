2022 Acura RDX: Taking After the Older Sibling

Chevrolet’s Corvette Z06 will be revealed in full on October 26. In advance of that, the brand has put out the first official image. This follows a teaser video from July. What we can see from the image is a new wheel design and larger air intakes, along with different body work. The larger intakes feed what everyone thinks will be a street version of the 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 from the racing Corvette. Motor Authority thinks it will make 625 horsepower and 485 lb-ft of torque in street application and mate to an 8-speed automatic transmission, possibly a dual-clutch.

