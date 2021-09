The Great Red Spot visible on Jupiter is a swirling anticyclonic storm, the largest of its kind in the Solar System – large enough to fit our entire planet within. Now, a new analysis has revealed the winds around the edge of the spot are mysteriously speeding up. Using data collected from the Hubble Space Telescope, researchers looked at the patterns of the storm from 2009 to 2020, measuring a wind speed increase in the outer edge of 8 percent over that time. That's an increase of a little less than 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) per hour for every year that measurements...

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO