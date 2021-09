The Oilers have re-signed RFA forward Kailer Yamamoto to a 1 year contract that carries a $1.175 million dollar cap hit. This is a really good value for the team, which did not have much cap space left after the summer’s acquisitions. The signing getting done now gives Yamamoto the chance to start training camp on time, which is important for most players, let alone a young player looking to take a step forward.

