Pitch Perfect - Reboot Ordered to Series by peacock - Adam Devin to Star

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock has handed a straight-to-series order to a TV reboot of Pitch Perfect. Adam Devine, who starred in the first two Pitch Perfect movies, will headline the series and will reprise his role as Bumper Allen, the vocal villain who fans love to loathe.

A “Pitch Perfect” Spin-Off Series Starring Adam Divine Is On Its Way To Peacock!

A “Pitch Perfect” spin-off series starring Adam Devine reprising his role as Bumper from the film franchise, has been ordered at Peacock. The series will be set several years after the events of the films. Devine returns as Bumper Allen, who moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.
“Pitch Perfect” Series Coming to Peacock, Megan Amram Serving as Showrunner

Megan Amram has exited “The Good Place” and is entering the world of a cappella. The five-time Emmy-nominated “Good Place” and “Parks and Recreation” alumna is serving as showrunner on a comedy series based on the “Pitch Perfect” franchise. Hailing from exec producer Elizabeth Banks, who co-starred in the trilogy and directed its second installment, the project received a straight-to-series order from Peacock. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.
Peacock to Debut Dragons Rescue Riders and Pitch Perfect Series

Peacock is expanding its kids programming with the all-new original animated series Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky. Peacock has also announced a straight-to-series order for Pitch Perfect. In a faraway corner of the viking and dragon world, DreamWorks Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky is the next...
Adam Devine
Peacock Greenlights New Streaming Version of ‘Pitch Perfect’

Peacock has announced a straight-to-series order TV reboot of Pitch Perfect based on the Universal film series, that will air on the streaming service as a Peacock Original. Together, the three Pitch Perfect films have grossed nearly $600 million at the worldwide box office. The new series will be executive produced by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman for Brownstone Productions, Paul Brooks and Scott Neimayer with Gold Circle Films, along with Adam Devine and Megan Amram. Brownstone and Gold Circle produced all three films in the Pitch Perfect series, while Banks directed Pitch Perfect 2. Devine, who appeared in the first two films of the franchise, is set to star and reprise his role as Bumper Allen, the vocal villain of the series.
Jigsaw - Ordered to Series by Netflix - Giancarlo Esposito To Star

The real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy is being loosely adapted as a series for Netflix. Giancarlo Esposito is among the cast in Jigsaw, an action heist drama that the streamer says takes a “nonlinear approach to storytelling in a way where viewers are in control”.
Pitch Perfect Is Becoming A Streaming TV Series Starring One Of The Film's Leads

If you've been awaiting aca-mazing news on the Pitch Perfect front since the third film in the franchise released in 2017, well, today just might be your lucky day. While it doesn't look like there are plans for Pitch Perfect 4 on the horizon, that doesn't mean that the a cappella shenanigans of the students (and alums) of Barden University are completely over, as it's been announced that the movie is set to become a streaming TV series, and will star one of the film's leads: Adam Devine.
Peacock's Pitch Perfect TV Spin-Off Brings Back Adam Devine as Bumper Allen

Pitch Perfect has joined the ranks of movie to series spin-offs coming down the line as Peacock have commissioned a straight to series order for the project, which will have Adam Devine in its lead role. Devine appeared in the first two Pitch Perfect movies as villain Bumper Allen and will be reprising his role for the series, which will follow the character years after the events of Pitch Perfect 2 as he attempts to become a vocal superstar in Germany when one of his songs becomes big in the country's capital. Universal Television are behind the series and Elizabeth Banks, who appeared in and produced the movies, as well as directing the second one, will act as executive producer.
Daniela Nieves To Star In Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy’ Series

Peacock is sinking its teeth into Richelle Mead’s popular YA series. Daniela Nieves has joined the cast of the streamer’s “Vampire Academy,” a reboot of the 2014 fantasy movie, based on the bestselling author’s six paranormal romance novels. Just like the original series, “Vampire Academy” is about two young women — Lissa Dragomir and Rose Hathaway — whose friendship transcends their strikingly […]
Netflix plans extended Roald Dahl universe; ‘Pitch Perfect’ TV series; more: Buzz

Netflix announced Wednesday that it has acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company, gaining the rights to the children’s author behind the books “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Witches,” “Matilda,” “The BFG,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “James and the Giant Peach.” In a statement, the streaming service says it is planning to build a “unique universe across animated and live-action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theater, consumer products and more.” Does that mean we’ll get to see Willy Wonka meet the Big Friendly Giant? “There is no knowing what we shall see!” Dahl himself wrote in “James and the Giant Peach.” THR reports financial details weren’t disclosed, but it’s believed to be one of Netflix’s biggest purchases to date. The streamer is already working on a “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” series with Taika Waititi and Phil Johnston, plus an adaptation of “Matilda The Musical.”
Irreverent: Colin Donnell (Chicago Med) to Star in Crime Drama Series on Peacock

Irreverent now has its star. Colin Donnell, from Chicago Med and Arrow, will star in the crime drama headed to Peacock. PJ Byrne, Kylie Bracknell, Briallen Clarke, Tegan Stimson, Ed Oxenbould, Wayne Blair, Russell Dykstra, Calen Tassone, and Jason Wilder have also been cast in the upcoming series. Peacock revealed...
The Resident Sneak Peek Reveals Devon's Fate After Premiere Cliffhanger — Plus, Billie Gets a Surprise Visitor

Paging all fans of The Resident: We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode (Fox, 8/7c), and it’s a three-for-one deal. Not only does the video above introduce newcomer Miles Fowler as Billie’s estranged son, who unexpectedly crosses paths with Billie at Chastain, but it also reveals what happened to Devon after he got trapped in a janitor’s closet with a gas leak during the Season 5 premiere. Fortunately, Devon is still with us when the episode begins, after poor Leela finds him unconscious in a hospital elevator. But even with Devon’s closest colleagues treating him, the doc begins to exhibit more worrying symptoms. Plus, there’s also time in our exclusive clip for Conrad and baby Gigi to have the perfect drop-off at Chastain’s nursery. Does it help take our minds off the inevitably tragic fate awaiting Nic? Nope! But it’s adorable nonetheless.   Elsewhere in the episode, titled “No Good Deed,” Bell helps Kit make a decision about a new neurosurgeon joining the Chastain team. Press PLAY above to watch our full sneak peek, then drop a comment with your thoughts!
Issa Rae Talks to the Voice in Her Head in ‘Insecure’ Final Season Trailer

After teasing the fifth and final season of Insecure earlier this month, HBO has shared the first full trailer for Issa Rae’s comedy series before its return in October: – Issa Rae does some reflecting in the fifth and final season teaser for Insecure, airing on October 24th via HBO. “I just wanna be drama free and happy,” Rae’s character, Issa Dee, tells herself in the minute-long clip. Her double appears in the mirror, suggesting, “Maybe there’s a little voice in your head that’s telling you you’re not done.” Rae replies, “That’s you! You’re the voice in the back of my head!” HBO announced the hit series’ fifth season would be its last back in January. The show, which was developed out of Rae’s web series Awkward Black Girl, which recently earned eight Emmy nominations for its fourth season. “It’s not enough to start things,” Rae told Rolling Stone in her recent cover story. “These businesses and all these things that I’m touching still have to be great. Anybody can do this, but can they do it well? What I’m trying to prove is that I can do it well.”
The Great North - Episode 2.04 - Wanted: Delmer Alive Adventure - Press Release

"THE GREAT NORTH" - (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. THE TOBINS TAKE CARE OF DELMER ON AN ALL-NEW "THE GREAT NORTH" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17, ON FOX. After Delmer suffers a concussion while eating soup, the Tobins tell their favorite stories about him in order to keep him awake and alive in the "Wanted: Delmer Alive Adventure" episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, Oct. 17 at (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-204) (TV-14 D,L,V)
Devil In Ohio - Ordered to Series - Emily Deschanel to Star

Daria Polatin’s YA suspense thriller Devil in Ohio has been turned into a limited series for Netflix starring Bones alumna Emily Deschanel. The series of eight 45-minute episodes recently was greenlighted by the streamer and is in production in Vancouver. Co-starring alongside Deschanel are Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco,’ Madeleine Arthur, Xaria Dotson, Alisha Newton and Naomi Tan.
