While Upstate New York definitely has the peaks of the Adirondacks to offer fall foliage, Central New York has a train to give you great views too. There are some folks who really just prefer climbing a mountain top to get the perfect picture of the leaves changing color. Some others enjoy taking a car ride on the back roads to see the colors above them. Neither is wrong. However, another way that is very unique is hopping aboard a train bound for Old Forge.

UTICA, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO