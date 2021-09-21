Jean L. Hampsey, 83, of Jaffrey, died at Summerhill in Peterborough on Sept. 15, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Jean was born in Peterborough on Nov. 11, 1937, a daughter of the late Charles and Hattie (Record) Letourneau. Jean was a charter member of Our Lady of Monadnock Academy in Jaffrey, graduating in 1955. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Regis College in 1959 and her Masters of Education from Keene State College in 1961. On Aug. 13, 1960, Jean married Bernard J. Hampsey. They were a devoted couple for the next 61 years.