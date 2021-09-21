CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Charles Bush

Keene Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles “Charlie” Bush passed away in the comfort of his home on Sept. 15, 2021, at the age of 72, after scuffling with cancer. He was born Feb. 25, 1949, in East Stroudsburg, Pa., the son of Harry and Marguerite (Sugrue) Bush. He attended Hamden High School in Hamden, Conn., and Quinnipiac University. He was married to Lorna Bush for 44 years, most of them spent in Acworth, where they raised many animals and saved even more. Charlie was the owner of Charles Bush Builder and enjoyed telling tales about the many projects he worked on during his long career.

www.sentinelsource.com

