Keene, NH

Deborah Anne Morris

Keene Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeborah Anne Mahar Morris, of Keene, died suddenly at home on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, surrounded by her family. Deb was born Jan. 13, 1953, in Torrington, Conn., to parents Lucille (Crehan) and J. Stanford Mahar. She attended Harwinton Consolidated School, Lewis S. Mills High School and graduated with the Thomaston High School class of 1971. She attended Yale New Haven School of Nursing and Mattatuck Community College. She earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Teikyo Post University in Waterbury, Conn.

