Jane Skofield

Jane (Phipps) Skofield, 96, of Walpole, died peacefully at home with her family at her side on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. She was born in Bellows Falls on Aug. 6, 1925, the daughter of Mildred (Hubbard) Phipps and Raymond Phipps. Jane and her brother, Billy, were raised in Walpole by their grandparents, Ira S. and Gertrude S. Hubbard, after their mother’s death in 1928. Upon graduating from high school, Jane earned a bachelor of arts in English from the University of New Hampshire in 1947. She was very active in theater at UNH, where she also met her husband, Herman T. Skofield, of New Boston. They were married in Walpole in June of 1948.