CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walpole, NH

Jane Skofield

Keene Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane (Phipps) Skofield, 96, of Walpole, died peacefully at home with her family at her side on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. She was born in Bellows Falls on Aug. 6, 1925, the daughter of Mildred (Hubbard) Phipps and Raymond Phipps. Jane and her brother, Billy, were raised in Walpole by their grandparents, Ira S. and Gertrude S. Hubbard, after their mother’s death in 1928. Upon graduating from high school, Jane earned a bachelor of arts in English from the University of New Hampshire in 1947. She was very active in theater at UNH, where she also met her husband, Herman T. Skofield, of New Boston. They were married in Walpole in June of 1948.

www.sentinelsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NH
State
Maine State
City
Walpole, NH
City
Langdon, NH
State
Washington State
City
Berlin, NH
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Nazi war crimes suspect, 96, flees ahead of trial

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A 96-year-old German woman fled ahead of the opening on Thursday of her trial on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two, a court spokesperson said. Irmgard Furchner is accused of having contributed as an 18-year-old...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Rhodes
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by Altria — CDC issues urgent alert for pregnant people to get COVID-19 vaccine

Welcome to Tuesday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Noted marijuana activist Woody Harrelson was spotted at the Capitol today walking into Speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s (D-Calif.) office as he stepped away from filming the HBO miniseries on the men behind Watergate.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy