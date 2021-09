There’s one thing that most parents of young children will be craving and that’s sleep. Night lights can soon become a child’s (and, in turn, a parent’s) best friend, acting as a helping hand for those who are fighting sleep, afraid of the dark, or partial to a midnight trip to the loo.But while you want the night light to look the part in your child’s bedroom or nursery, there are a few things to consider before buying any old nightlight.Firstly, how child friendly is the light, and are they able to use it independently? Is it easy portable, or...

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO