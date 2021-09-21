CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn Hills, MI

Manley to Leave Stellantis to Become AutoNation CEO Nov. 1

By Tim Keenan
dbusiness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStellantis in Auburn Hills today announced that Mike Manley will leave the global automaker on Nov. 1 to become CEO of the Florida-based megadealer group AutoNation Inc. Manley has been head of Americas for Stellantis since Fiat Chrysler Automobiles merged with Groupe PSA in January. Prior to that, Manley was CEO of FCA from July 2018 to December 2020. He joined then DaimlerChrysler in 2000 as director of network development in the United Kingdom.

www.dbusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

AutoNation could become 'stronger player' with new CEO, Morgan Stanley says

Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded their rating on AutoNation Inc. shares to the equivalent of buy and upped their price target on the stock to $116, from $70, praising the auto retailer's new chief executive. AutoNation earlier this month named Mike Manley, a former Fiat Chrysler chief executive, as its CEO, replacing Mike Jackson, who is retiring after more than 20 years with the company. There's potential for an "strategic shift" with Manley's arrival on Nov. 1, the analysts said in a note made public on Wednesday. The appointment is "a significant narrative change. Our new target reflects the potential for (AutoNation) to be a stronger player in the new mobility ecosystem," the analysts, led by Adam Jonas, said. The management change "may be far more significant for the stock than investors realize right now," they said. Shares of AutoNation have gained more than 80% this year, compared with an advance of around 17% for the S&P 500 index. Morgan Stanley's new price target implies a downside around 9% for the stock based on Wednesday prices.
BUSINESS
dbusiness.com

German Biopharma Firm to Develop Flagship Ann Arbor Site

The Sartorius Group, a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry in Göttingen, Germany, announced it will open a new flagship site in the Tech Loop at the Ann Arbor Research Park near I-94 and State Street. The company has acquired more than 15 acres of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
dbusiness.com

Lear Signs Joint Venture with Hu Lane Associates in China

Lear Corp. in Southfield, an automotive technology leader in seating and e-systems, has signed a definitive agreement for a joint venture with Hu Lane Associate Inc., a listed company on the Taipei stock market and a manufacturer of automotive connector products. Assuming expected regulatory approvals are obtained, the joint venture...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
just-auto.com

Daimler and Stellantis team up on batteries

Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz unit is taking an equity stake in European battery cell manufacturer Automotive Cells Company (ACC) – a joint venture set up by Stellantis and TotalEnergies. Mercedes-Benz is planning to go fully electric by the end of the decade – wherever market conditions allow – and to reach its...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn Hills, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Business
City
Auburn Hills, MI
FOXBusiness

AutoNation CEO set to retire after 22 years

AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson will retire after 22 years, the company announced on Tuesday. He will be replaced by Mike Manley, current head of Americas at automaker Stellanis, which was formed by the January 2021 merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Group. Manley served as Chrysler’s CEO from July 2018 to January 2021.
BUSINESS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Mike Manley, top executive at Stellantis, steps down to take CEO job at dealership group

The man who is Stellantis' head of Americas is leaving to join the nation's largest dealership group, AutoNation Inc. Mike Manley, who has served as head of Americas for Stellantis since January, will start with AutoNation as its CEO and member of its board on Nov. 1. That's when AutoNation's long-time CEO Mike Jackson, 72, will retire.
BUSINESS
Truth About Cars

Manley Overboard: Mike Manley Moving On From Stellantis

Stellantis boss Mike Manley is moving on. Manley was the chief of the Americas for the company, but now the 57-year-old is heading to AutoNation, where he will take over for the retiring Mike Jackson. Mark Stewart, the chief operating officer for North America, and Antonio Filosa, the chief operating...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Elizabeth Fogarty leaves Citigroup to become GXO’s CCO

GREENWICH, CT: GXO Logistics has hired Elizabeth Fogarty as its first chief communications officer. Based at company headquarters in Greenwich, Connecticut, she is reporting to CEO Malcolm Wilson. Fogarty joined the supply chain management company at the start of this month from Citigroup, where she was MD and head of...
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Tavares
South Florida Sun Sentinel

AutoNation names former Fiat Chrysler boss as new CEO

AutoNation reached into the ranks of a major automaker Tuesday to hire Michael Manley as its new chief executive officer. He’ll replace longtime CEO Mike Jackson, who is retiring Nov. 1. The Fort Lauderdale-based car retail giant said Manley, 57, who headed Fiat Chrysler Automobiles as CEO between mid-2018 and January of this year, will also take a seat on the AutoNation board of directors. ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
insideevs.com

As Expected, Stellantis Prioritizes An Electric Future

Just about as soon as Stellantis became a reality, it was already clear the automaker would invest in EVs. Now, the company says it has set a goal that 40 percent of its US sales will be electric by 2030. For those unfamiliar, Stellantis came about via a merger between...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

AutoNation Appoints Mike Manley As CEO

Automotive retailer AutoNation Inc (NYSE: AN) has appointed Mike Manley as Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2021. Manley will succeed Mike Jackson, who will retire as Chief Executive Officer and as a Director, on November 1, 2021. Manley currently serves as...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonation#Fiat Chrysler Automobiles#Ceo#Groupe Psa#Fca#Daimlerchrysler#The Stellantis Foundation
Herald-Dispatch

Goodwill employee becomes CEO for the day

HUNTINGTON — Stephen Maynard joined the Goodwill Industries team in May, but he had no idea that a few months later he would be recognized for his personality and given the opportunity to be CEO for a day. Gina Browning, director of marketing and social media for Goodwill Industries of...
LAVALETTE, WV
Deadline

Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Electric Automaker Polestar Valued At $20 Billion In SPAC Deal

Polestar, the electric vehicle company backed by Volvo of Sweden and Leonardo DiCaprio was valued at $20 billion in a SPAC deal that will take it public. The company, founded in 2017 by Volvo Cars and Chinese automotice group Zhejiang Geely Holding, has two cars, Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, currently on roads in Europe, North America and Asia and plans to launch three new models by 2024. Existing investors include Volvo Car Group, Geely and actor and activist DiCaprio. The company Monday announced plans to merger with a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, Gores Guggenheim, formed by the Gores Group...
BUSINESS
dbusiness.com

Teijin Automotive Technologies Launches in Auburn Hills

Japanese chemical conglomerate Teijin Group has combined five of its auto supplier companies worldwide and rebranded the new Auburn Hills-based unit Teijin Automotive Technologies. Comprised of Continental Structural Plastics in Auburn Hills, Inapal in Portugal, Benet in the Czech Republic, CSP Victall in China, and Teijin Automotive Center Europe in...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
prweek.com

Karen Tillman leaves GoDaddy to become Brex’s first CCO

SAN FRANCISCO: Brex has appointed Karen Tillman to the newly created role of chief communications officer. After joining the company on September 7, she is reporting to co-CEO Pedro Franceschi at the financial services and technology company, which became fully remote as of August 31. Launched in 2017 as a credit-card-serving venture-capital-backed company, Brex provides a platform to manage business cash accounts, spending and reimbursements.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

GM CEO Barra first woman to chair Business Roundtable

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra on Wednesday was named chair of the Business Roundtable, the automaker confirmed, making her the first woman to lead the influential group of U.S. business leaders. Barra, who has headed the largest U.S. automaker since 2014, was elected...
BUSINESS
dbusiness.com

BrightDrop Completes First Production Build, Announces New Vehicle

BrightDrop, the technology startup from General Motors Co. in Detroit that seeks to decarbonize last-mile deliveries, today announced the completion of the first production EV600. The electric light commercial vehicle will be delivered to FedEX by the holiday season. The company states the build completion is the fastest vehicle program...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy