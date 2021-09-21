The Fugees Announce International Reunion Tour for ‘The Score’ 25th Anniversary
In a surprise announcement, The Fugees have announced an international tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1996 classic, The Score. A seven-date North American run will kicks November 2nd at the United Center in Chicago and wrap November 28th at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C before making stops in L.A., Atlanta, Miami and Newark. In December, the Fugees will play shows in Paris, London, Nigeria, and Ghana. The dates for Nigeria and Ghana are TBA at the moment.hiphop-n-more.com
