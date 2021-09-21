CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Fugees Announce International Reunion Tour for ‘The Score’ 25th Anniversary

By Navjosh
hiphop-n-more.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a surprise announcement, The Fugees have announced an international tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1996 classic, The Score. A seven-date North American run will kicks November 2nd at the United Center in Chicago and wrap November 28th at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C before making stops in L.A., Atlanta, Miami and Newark. In December, the Fugees will play shows in Paris, London, Nigeria, and Ghana. The dates for Nigeria and Ghana are TBA at the moment.

hiphop-n-more.com

Comments / 0

Related
Denver Channel

The Fugees to kick off reunion tour

The Fugees are reuniting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their hit album "The Score." The group, which includes Wyclef Jean, Lauren Hill and Pras Michel, is launching a 12-city tour Wednesday. "I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating...
MUSIC
blackchronicle.com

The Fugees Announce Tour To Celebrate Their Classic Album “The Score”

The rumors are true! On Tuesday (September 21) The Fugees announced a reunion tour to celebrate 25 years of their classic album “The Score.” Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras will reunite for the first time in 15 years for 12 shows here in the United States and overseas, starting tomorrow (September 22nd) in New York City. The venue is to be announced.
MUSIC
BET

The Fugees To Embark On International Tour 25 Years After The Release Of ‘The Score’

Hip Hop fans get ready because The Fugees are hitting the road!. 25 years after the legendary New Jersey group released their groundbreaking and classic album The Score, they’re reconvening in celebration. Tickets for the tour, which will hit U.S. cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington D.C., go on sale starting Friday (September 24) at 10 a.m. EST at Live Nation’s website.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Wyclef Jean
hiphop-n-more.com

[Saturday Spotlight] Pesoo + Ice Meez

Welcome back to another edition of Saturday Spotlight. Each week we review submissions from all over the globe, picking the best out of the batch to highlight at the end of the week. If you’re an aspiring rapper, a producer wanting to create a buzz, or a singer looking to expose their talent, the Saturday Spotlight series is dedicated to discovering the next star.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Power 105 New York Announces ‘Powerhouse 2021’ Lineup

IHeartMedia radio stations Power 105. 1 announced the details regarding their annual Powerhouse concert today morning (Sept. 27). Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy made the announcement on their Breakfast Club show, revealing the lineup for the event which goes down November 21 at the Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey. Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Saweetie, Polo G, Capella Grey and Spinking (and friends) are the artists announced so far with more expected to be added later.
NEWARK, NJ
hiphop-n-more.com

New Video: Common – ‘When We Move’ (Feat. Black Thought & Seun Kuti)

Earlier this month, Common dropped off the second part of his A Beautiful Revolution album. It features Jessica Care Moore, PJ and Black Thought, who also appeared on the first part, amongst others. You can stream the LP here. This morning, the Chicago legend has released the video for the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#International Tour#New York City#North American#Diaspora Calling#Live Nation#Il United Center#Ga#Nj Prudential Center#Washington D C
blackchronicle.com

Social Media Asks Mo’Nique to Wear A Bonnet Instead of Her Newest Look

Mo’Nique‘s followers are actually begging for her to put on a bonnet after she debuted her new hairstyle on Instagram. The Oscar award-winning actress and comedian took to Instagram over the weekend to show off the bumped-up ponytail she sported while hosting the Fall Back Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
BROOKLYN, NY
hiphop-n-more.com

Gunna Connects With Future For New Song ‘Too Easy’: Listen

Two of Atlanta’s biggest rappers are teaming up once again!. Gunna and Future release their brand new collaboration ‘Too Easy’, which is both artists third single together. The rapper surprised fans with the announcement on his social media on Thursday. The post is an image of a video game display that features Gunna as Player 1, and Future as Player 2.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Music
thesource.com

Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” Receives a Remix with Lil Wayne and Ashanti

Moneybagg Yo gets a larger look, adding in the assistance of Lil Wayne and Ashanti to “Wockesha.” The original single features a sample of Wayne talking about his cup on the opener. Back in July, the original received a video, highlighting the addictive nature of codeine and gives a real...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Eminem Launching ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ Restaurant In Detroit

Some fans might remember that in 2018 when he headlined Coachella, there was a pop-up called Mom’s Spaghetti which served festival goers spaghetti. Of course, the name is a reference to his classic line from ‘Lose Yourself’. Many weren’t aware of it at the time, but that was Eminem’s own creation. The year before there was a pop-up and last year, he fed frontline workers at hospitals with it. Now, it’s been announced that he’ll soon be opening up a restaurant in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Variety

Drake Remains No. 1 on Album Chart, Fending Off Debuts From Lil Nas X and NCT 127

Drake held onto the No. 1 spot on the album chart for a third straight week, with premieres for Lil Nas X’s “Montero” and a new one from the K-pop group NCT 127 ultimately posing little threat in the face of still-dominant numbers for the blockbuster “Certified Lover Boy.” Drake’s album had 168,200 album-equivalent units for the week, down from 232,400 in week 2 and 595,300 in its debut week. While full album sales for “Certified Lover Boy” in the latest frame were a negligible 1,800, the Drake record continues to be a streaming monster, with another 208.4 million streams in...
MUSIC
Amomama

Jeannie Mai Cradles Growing Baby Bump in Shimmering Sheer Bodysuit while on Date Night with Husband Jeezy

Jeannie Mai is going to be a first-time mother at 42 years old, and she's basking in that pregnancy glow while cradling her growing baby bump in a gorgeous new photo. Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy are excited parents-to-be, sharing their pregnancy journey with fans on social media every chance they get. Recently, the lovely couple stepped out for an event, and the talk show host was looking gorgeous in a sheer bodysuit that showed off her baby bump.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Happy 39th Birthday To “Hot Boy” Number One Lil Wayne!

Today, we celebrate the 39th born day of Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. also known as Lil Wayne. The premiere CMB artist has broke barriers as a rapper, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur, and father. His career began in 1995, at the age of 12, when he was discovered by Birdman and...
HIP HOP

Comments / 0

Community Policy