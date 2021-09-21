The Fugees Announce International Reunion Tour for ‘The Score’ 25th Anniversary

Some fans might remember that in 2018 when he headlined Coachella, there was a pop-up called Mom’s Spaghetti which served festival goers spaghetti. Of course, the name is a reference to his classic line from ‘Lose Yourself’. Many weren’t aware of it at the time, but that was Eminem’s own creation. The year before there was a pop-up and last year, he fed frontline workers at hospitals with it. Now, it’s been announced that he’ll soon be opening up a restaurant in Detroit.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO