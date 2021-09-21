SDEU makes fourth Kodiak drug arrest in last month
A Washington state man was arrested last week in Kodiak for alleged misconduct involving a controlled substance, according to an Alaska State Trooper news release. The Alaska State Troopers Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit in Kodiak intercepted about 108 grams of suspected heroin on Wednesday that was allegedly destined for Daniel Burdine, 33, “as part of an investigation into the trafficking of narcotics to Kodiak,” according to the Trooper release.www.kodiakdailymirror.com
