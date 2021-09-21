CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Time for Automakers to Take the US EV Market Seriously

By Marc Carter
Tree Hugger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of late, automakers have been pushing electrified vehicles (EV) with almost all legacy brands debuting an electric car or promising to go electric. But at the same time, automakers say there isn’t that much demand in the U.S. for them yet. This is why many of the latest electric cars first launch in markets like China and Europe. But is it really true that buyers in the U.S. do not want electric vehicles?

