Haitian Migrants Subject to Border Patrol Whips at Texas Border

By Lexi McMenamin
 8 days ago
Trigger warning: This story includes descriptions of law enforcement violence. The images are shocking. U.S. border agents on horseback are whipping Haitian asylum seekers carrying plastic bags of food and clothing. They reach out to grab the shoulders of people fleeing barefoot or in flip-flop sandals. This is what’s underway...

Teen Vogue

Strike Support: What Is It and How You Can Help Striking Workers

This story is published as part of Teen Vogue’s 2021 Economic Security Project fellowship. There have been nine major strikes in nine different states so far in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The federal agency defines “major strikes” as work stoppages that involve at least 1,000 workers, which means that their 2021 data excludes notable strikes like the 19-day strike of hundreds of Frito-Lay workers in Topeka, Kansas in July and the now-longest-running nurses’ strike in Massachusetts history currently entering its sixth month. With such a high employee threshold, it doesn’t seem very odd that the U.S. averaged 15.4 major strikes per year between 2010 and 2019.
LABOR ISSUES
Teen Vogue

Basic Income March 2021: Photos From Around the World

This story is published as part of Teen Vogue’s 2021 Economic Security Project fellowship. From Las Vegas to Lisbon, thousands of people in more than 30 cities worldwide took to the streets on Saturday, September 25, to participate in the 2021 Basic Income March. This marked the third year of the movement’s annual global day of advocacy as the concept of universal basic income (UBI) continues to gain interest, popularity, and serious consideration. At its core, UBI ensures a base standard of living for every person by providing regular, unrestricted income that guarantees no one falls below a certain economic threshold.
HOMELESS
Teen Vogue

Anti-Homeless Laws and Policies Are on the Rise in Cities Like Los Angeles

Once known as a body of water where police routinely fished out human bodies, Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles was redeveloped in 2011 as part of the city’s broader attempts at urban renewal. The lake was drained and filled with fish, and officials introduced giant white swan boats that park visitors could rent. The 2013 reopening was just one example of how Echo Park, a historically Latinx community, was being gentrified.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Teen Vogue

Free Community College Is Possible If Senate Democrats Step Up

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives recently advanced a proposal to make community colleges tuition-free nationwide. This bill would restore free community college in the City University of New York (CUNY) system, which had been free for more than 100 years. But unless Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stands up for students, this proposal could be slashed by Republicans and moderate Democrats who are threatening to stop major new investments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Teen Vogue

Burgess Owens Told Me to Respect My Elders During a Town Hall

“And this is where the problem lies. It’s called disrespect.”. Looking down from the podium, my congressman told me I had disrespected him by seeking answers from him. At a recent town hall in the Utah suburb of Eagle Mountain, I sat in the front row, patiently waiting for Rep. Burgess Owens to answer my questions about what I found to be the unethical reporting of his finances to the public he had sworn an oath to serve. I’d shown up with four other college students to distribute literature encouraging constituents to do their own research into Owens’s financial history. When he called on me, I asked a simple question: Is he still involved with Second Chance 4 Youth (SC4Y), a charity he founded to help support formerly incarcerated youth? According to a 2020 Salt Lake Tribune investigation, none of the charity’s donations were used directly for that purpose in 2019.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Teen Vogue

End of Eviction Moratorium Leaves Students at Risk of Homelessness

It’s a rough cycle: To stay safe from COVID, we were told to avoid unnecessary excursions, limiting our exposure to strangers. But as unemployment rates skyrocketed throughout the pandemic, many people struggled to pay rent and the unhoused population grew. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new, temporary federal eviction moratorium after the previous one had expired, albeit with more caveats. The moratorium was meant to, as the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness states, “respond to recent, unexpected developments in the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rise of the Delta variant.” Soon after, however, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s new ban. According to one estimate, the court’s decision could cause 3.5 million families to lose their homes, with families of color and low-income people most at risk. This measure could also have devastating impacts for students.
HOUSE RENT
