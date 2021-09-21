CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
R.I.P. Richard H. Kirk of Cabaret Voltaire

Cover picture for the articleRichard H. Kirk, founder and sole full-time member of industrial pioneers Cabaret Voltaire, has died. He was 66 years old. Mute Records confirmed his passing, releasing the following statement: “It is with great sadness that we confirm our great and dear friend, Richard H. Kirk has passed away. Richard was...

Clash

New Order, Steve Albini, LoneLady Salute Richard H. Kirk

Figures across the music spectrum have paused to remember Cabaret Voltaire co-founder Richard H. Kirk. A key figure in the development of British electronic music, Richard H. Kirk forged Cabaret Voltaire - along with his co-conspirator - in the aftermath of punk. Building a fresh lexicon, songs such as 'Nag...
The Guardian

Richard H Kirk was prolific, hungry, angry and funky to the end

It’s fairly said that Richard H Kirk revolutionised music more than once. He’ll be remembered most widely for his work in Cabaret Voltaire, the band (or as they preferred, art project) he started in 1973 with Stephen Mallinder and Chris Watson, and which laid the groundwork for electro-pop, industrial and even punk. But the Sheffield-born musician’s own electronic club music projects have a strong claim to being just as world-changing – Kirk was one of the first artists to release on local institution Warp Records, and he cemented a uniquely British bass-heavy approach to dance music. Throughout the subsequent decades, he never once stood still or looked back, making unique records to the end.
The Quietus

Inscriber Of The Future: Remembering Richard H. Kirk

Richard H. Kirk’s astonishing and audacious music inscribed the future in which we’re presently living, says David Stubbs, as he remembers the pioneering Cabaret Voltaire musician following his death aged 65. With Cabaret Voltaire and working alone, Richard H. Kirk, who has left us far too soon at the age...
