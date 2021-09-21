R.I.P. Richard H. Kirk of Cabaret Voltaire

In the ’80s, U2 resisted the urge to give into the cliche of rock star excess, their earnest songwriting and passionate performances all they needed to sell the drama and awe of their consistently strong, stadium-engineered anthems. But eventually they had to face facts: They were rock stars. U2 sold millions of records, played in massive arenas and won Grammys. By 1993, bands didn’t get much bigger than U2, at least not without onstage pyrotechnics and wire harnesses and custom-designed backstage laminates, and thus it was decided—following the release of their weirdest album to date, 1991’s Achtung Baby—U2 officially embraced their status as outsized, leather-clad rock ‘n’ roll caricatures, and they’d push that stereotype to its farthest limits, eventually crossing over into terrain so weird that only a band this successful could convince their record label to finance.

