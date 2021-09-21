Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand Are a Doomed Couple In A24’s 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' Trailer
William Shakespeare’s beloved Macbeth has gotten the Hollywood treatment time and time again, spinning off innumerable adaptations. And though some of these were superb (I’m looking at you, Orson Welles), none of these past adaptations will be able to stand a candle to A24 and Apple’s upcoming rendition, The Tragedy of Macbeth. Sure, I have yet to see the film. But I’m confident in saying that because none of those previous versions counted two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington as the titular Lord or three-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand as his calculating wife, Lady Macbeth. So, yes. This latest adaptation will be the play’s best.www.nylon.com
