Browns' Jarvis Landry: Moved to IR

The Browns placed Landry (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday. Landry will thus be required to miss a minimum of three games due to his MCL sprain, for which coach Kevin Stefanski labeled him week-to-week. That makes Cleveland's matchup against the Cardinals on Oct. 17 the earliest possible return date for Landry. In the meantime, all eyes will be on whether Odell Beckham (knee) is cleared to make his season debut versus Chicago on Sunday. If Beckham can't go, then Baker Mayfield will be forced to operate with Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and Rashard Higgins as his starting wide receivers Week 3.