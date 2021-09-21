CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Moved to IR

Cover picture for the articleThe Browns placed Landry (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday. Landry will thus be required to miss a minimum of three games due to his MCL sprain, for which coach Kevin Stefanski labeled him week-to-week. That makes Cleveland's matchup against the Cardinals on Oct. 17 the earliest possible return date for Landry. In the meantime, all eyes will be on whether Odell Beckham (knee) is cleared to make his season debut versus Chicago on Sunday. If Beckham can't go, then Baker Mayfield will be forced to operate with Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and Rashard Higgins as his starting wide receivers Week 3.

The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
thespun.com

Look: Browns Player Smacks Chiefs Coach On Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are opening the 2021 NFL regular season in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. Unsurprisingly, tensions are already high in Kansas City. A Browns player has been ejected from the game for smacking a Chiefs assistant coach on the sideline....
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jarvis Landry, Browns' WR Fantasy Outlook with Odell Beckham Jr. Out vs. Texans

Jarvis Landry, David Njoku and Donovan Peoples-Jones are in line to serve as the Cleveland Browns' top two receivers for the second straight week with news that Odell Beckham Jr. has been ruled out against the Houston Texans. With Beckham still working his way back, quarterback Baker Mayfield will lean...
NFL
record-courier.com

Browns quick hits: Why 2021 could be Jarvis Landry's best season in Cleveland yet

BEREA — After spinning off multiple defenders and hurdling another, Jarvis Landry looks like he's capable of having his best Browns season yet. A five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, Landry got off to a hot start this season, albeit in Sunday's 33-29 loss to the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. He had five catches on five targets for 71 yards and rushed twice for 13 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
NFL
Morning Journal

Demetric Felton comes through for Browns after injury sidelines Jarvis Landry

Demetric Felton answered the call for the Browns in their home opener Sept. 19 like a volunteer fireman jumping off his couch to respond to a four-alarm blaze. The Browns prepared for the Texans all week knowing Odell Beckham Jr. would not play in the game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced the decision on Sept. 15 so the other receivers would get the bulk of practice time.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry put on IR with knee injury, to miss at least three games

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are placing Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve with an MCL sprain, meaning he will miss a minimum of three games. Landry suffered the knee injury on the opening drive Sunday against the Houston Texans. After catching a 9-yard pass on Cleveland's first play, he left the field and did not return to the game, which the Browns won 31-21.
NFL
Cleveland Browns
Arizona Cardinals
Sports
Santa Maria Times

Browns put Landry on IR, receiver will miss at least 3 games

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will miss at least Cleveland's next three games after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a sprained knee ligament. A model of consistency and durability in his NFL career, Landry got hurt after catching a short pass and picking up 9...
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on IR, sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (pronounced if-AH-dee oh-DEN-uh-bo) from the team's practice squad and placed WR Jarvis Landry (knee) on injured reserve.*. Odenigbo (6-3, 258) spent the first two weeks of the season on the Browns' practice squad. He was originally a 2017 seventh-round (220th...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns believe WR Jarvis Landry suffered sprained MCL against Texans

The 28-year-old had one catch for nine yards before exiting. Rashard Higgins replaced Landry in the lineup. The Browns are already without star wideout Odell Beckham Jr., who has yet to play this season as he returns from last year's knee surgery. However, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Beckham could return as soon as Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.
NFL
chatsports.com

2 Cleveland Browns players that could see increased usage with Jarvis Landry out

It was not nearly the performance one would’ve hoped for on Sunday against the Houston Texans, as DPD’s Greg Newland hit on, but the Cleveland Browns did get the job done 31-21. The club looked flat, to some degree, in that one, for whatever reason, and had Houston’s Tyrod Taylor not injured his hamstring near the end of the first half, maybe things could’ve been even more interesting.
NFL
record-courier.com

Browns' Jarvis Landry week to week with sprained MCL. Time for Odell Beckham Jr. comeback?

The Browns will likely need to weather the storm Sunday against the Chicago Bears without one of their best players and leaders on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium. Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is considered week to week with a sprained medial collateral ligament, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday on Zoom.
NFL
bleachernation.com

Bears Might Catch a Break this Sunday: WRs Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. Both Dealing with Injuries (UPDATE: Landry to IR)

On Sunday, Sean Desai’s secondary put on a show in the Bears victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field, but they’ll have another big test this week when they visit the Browns in Cleveland. HOWEVA, the Bears might catch a bit of a break before the game even starts, with the health of WRs Jarvis Landy and Odell Beckham Jr. still up in the air.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Highlights of new Chiefs WR Josh Gordon

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new wide receiver after Josh Gordon passed his physical and officially signed with the team on Tuesday. Gordon was originally a supplemental draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2012 NFL draft. After leading the NFL in receiving in 2013 he looked like a star in the making, but his career quickly turned into a PSA about wasted talent. He missed 100’s of snaps due to suspensions, mostly under the NFL’s policy pertaining to substance abuse.
NFL

