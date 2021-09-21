Man charged with murder, DUI in Hardin Co. fatal crash
RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash that killed another driver. Tyrone Shaker Raehme, 22, of Radcliff, is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center in Elizabethtown. In addition to murder, he is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence with aggravated circumstances, trafficking in synthetic drugs and failure to maintain insurance.www.wave3.com
