CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Gravewood High New Teaser Revealed

By David Parsons
ab-gaming.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for the creepiest school year of your life. HeroCraft PC is horrified to present a new teaser video for Gravewood High (Steam, EGS), an infinitely replayable stealth horror game set in a ghoulish high school. The new teaser video shows off some of the creepy nooks, ominous puzzles...

www.ab-gaming.com

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

New ‘Stranger Things 4’ teaser reveals ‘super important’ new location

When “Stranger Things” returns to Netflix next year, a creepy new location will factor heavily in the fresh run of episodes. On Saturday during Netflix’s own fan event, TUDUM, the streaming service debuted a new teaser for “Stranger Things 4” and revealed a locale called “the Creel house.” According to the show creators, the Duffer brothers, the home is a “super important” part of the new season and seemingly ties directly to a new character, Victor Creel, played by Robert Englund of “Nightmare on Elm Street” fame. When Englund’s casting was announced last year, it was revealed Victor is a “disturbed...
TV SERIES
Ok Magazine

KB24 NFT Team Reveals Their Identities, Releases Teaser Video

One of the better stories we have heard this past year, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation which was created in tribute to the late legend Kobe Bryant may be receiving a very generous donation thanks to a non-profit project called the KB24 NFT Collection. KB24.com served as Kobe Bryant’s official website for about 10 years spanning from 2006 to 2016. Kobe Bryant also known as the Black Mamba used the website to share with his fans content, thoughts about the game, his life, sell exclusive merchandise, and craft a community for his fans and basketball lovers. Unfortunately, the domain expired at some point unexpectedly and was taken by a malicious group who used the domain's power for their own malicious purposes. That was the case for years until now when a group of Kobe Fans took over the domain through a sort of auction to help restore integrity to their heroes' history.
NBA
dotesports.com

How to get New World Twitch drops, Vinespun weapon skins

Though New World fans were expecting an earlier release, Amazon Game Studio eventually decided to postpone the game’s launch for around a month to iron out all the minor bugs and provide the best gameplay experience at release. Twitch drops will be available to celebrate the title’s launch, allowing players...
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

My Isekai Life TV Anime Reveals Teaser Visual, 2022 Premiere

The staff of the television anime of Shinkoshoto's Tensei Kenja no Isekai Life: Daini no Shokugyō o Ete, Sekai Saikyō ni Narimashita (The Reincarnated Sage's Alternate World Life: I Got a Second Profession, and Became the Most Powerful in the World) light novel series opened a website for the anime, which revealed a teaser visual and 2022 premiere date for the anime on Friday.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Playing Video Game#Epic Games Store#Gravewood High New Teaser#Egs#Herocraft Pc Join#Russian#Button Gaming#Stush Gaming
darkhorizons.com

Teaser: Tennant In New “80 Days” Mini-Series

The first teaser has been released for the new event series adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic “Around The World In 80 Days” with David Tennant taking on the role of gentleman adventurer Phileas Fogg. The eight-part series also stars French actor Ibrahim Koma as Fogg’s valet Jean Passepartout and Leonie...
TV SERIES
altchar.com

Genshin Impact: Kokomi's character teaser has officially been revealed

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. miHoYo has already announced a couple of new characters on their...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sega Will Reveal New RPG At Tokyo Game Show, Teaser Trailer Released

Sega will reveal a brand-new RPG at Tokyo Game Show 2021 on October 1. The teaser trailer for the mobile RPG shows a feather quill with ink drawing out the background and some of the characters that will presumably be in the game. The drawing ends with a watercolor visual of three characters overlooking a beautiful vast meadow.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere date, new teaser revealed!

For everyone out there who is psyched in advance to check out Power Book II: Ghost season 2, we come bearing good news today! Starz has officially announced when you’re going to see the latest batch of new episodes and it’s going to arrive sooner rather than later. So what...
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

BTS x Coldplay reveal lyrics teaser image for 'My Universe' collab

BTS and Coldplay have revealed their lyrics teaser image for 'My Universe'. The teaser image below features both English and Korean lyrics for the upcoming BTS x Coldplay collaboration. As previously reported, the two acts will be dropping their official lyric video on September 24 KST, a documentary special on the 26th, an acoustic version on the 27th, and then an official music video for their song.
MUSIC
sirusgaming.com

Catizens Receives New Teaser

Publisher HeroCraft PC and developer Bad Optics have released a new teaser video for their colony management game, Catizens. The game lets you watch over a group of quirky and disobedient cats trying to save their kingdom. The teaser shows off the main gameplay features of Catizens. Customize your fluffy...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Arcane Teaser Released by Netflix

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming League of Legends animated event series Arcane. As previously announced earlier this year, Arcane is set to release on the streaming platform at some point this fall, and the new teaser offers a look at the various "champs" that will appear within. While it was previously known that the series will focus on the sibling rivalry between League of Legends champions Jinx and Vi, some of the other characters hinted at are a bit more mysterious still.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Reveals Official Logo And Teaser Image

Exactly nine months from tomorrow, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hit theaters. Creed II director Steven Caple Jr. is currently hard at work on the project backed by a talented cast and crew, but there’s no way of avoiding the expectation that the seventh installment in the franchise could turn out to be a defining moment for the long term viability of the property.
MOVIES
UPI News

Itzy dance in new 'Loco' music video teaser

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is giving a glimpse of its new music video. The K-pop stars released a new preview Wednesday of their video for the song "Loco." The teaser shows the members of Itzy perform a choreographed dance routine on a set designed to look like a bridge.
THEATER & DANCE
techstartups.com

StickyLock reveals ‘Glitch’ Mechanic for the new Multiplayer FPS Histera: Fall of Human teaser trailer

You probably never heard of StickyLock Games, an Amsterdam, Netherlands-based gaming startup that creates digital experiences using both Augmented and Virtual Reality. The company builds user-friendly applications for businesses, educational institutions, and games. Early this year, StickyLock announced it was looking to create a game-changing first-person shooter called Histera, an intense, innovative multiplayer FPS.
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

A New Nintendo Direct Is Happening Tonight!

Nintendo is planning to hold their next major Direct broadcast tonight at 11 pm (GMT). Announced via Nintendo’s Twitter account, the show will take a closer look at the games being released this winter. With a 40 minute runtime, hopefully, we’ll get a closer look at. , Mario Party Superstars...
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

Touken Ranbu Warriors Hits Nintendo Switch in May 2022

The first-ever console game in the Touken Ranbu series, Touken Ranbu Warriors, an all-new experience promises to combine the Touken training of the Touken Ranbu – Online- simulation game with the breathtaking action of KOEI TECMO’s popular WARRIORS musou series, delivering must-play 1 vs. 1,000 combat. The game is currently...
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

Medieval Dynasty Launches with New Features After Early Access Success

Toplitz Productions and Render Cube are turning back the clock and invite players to begin a new life in Medieval Dynasty. Out of its 12 months Early Access phase today on Steam, Epic, GOG.com and the Microsoft Store (including Xbox Game Pass for PC) this open-world life-sim RPG puts players in the hard-worn shoes of a young drifter who lost his parents during war.
VIDEO GAMES
ScreenCrush

‘Stranger Things’ Is Back With New Season 4 Teaser

It’s no surprise that Netflix used its first online fan event, Tudum, to hype the return of what has to be its biggest television series: Stranger Things which, after a slight delay during the pandemic, is almost ready to return for its fourth season on the streaming service. The latest...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy