Gravewood High New Teaser Revealed

One of the better stories we have heard this past year, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation which was created in tribute to the late legend Kobe Bryant may be receiving a very generous donation thanks to a non-profit project called the KB24 NFT Collection. KB24.com served as Kobe Bryant’s official website for about 10 years spanning from 2006 to 2016. Kobe Bryant also known as the Black Mamba used the website to share with his fans content, thoughts about the game, his life, sell exclusive merchandise, and craft a community for his fans and basketball lovers. Unfortunately, the domain expired at some point unexpectedly and was taken by a malicious group who used the domain's power for their own malicious purposes. That was the case for years until now when a group of Kobe Fans took over the domain through a sort of auction to help restore integrity to their heroes' history.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO