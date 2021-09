The classic answer – 20 years ago! Sometimes, we may not see the full cycle, so think of the next generations too!. Fall is an excellent time to plant most trees and shrubs. In fact, research suggests that early fall planting is best for container-grown and B&B shade and ornamental trees and pines, but spring is best for planting bare-root plants and broadleaf evergreens, such as holly and Southern magnolia. Plants planted in the fall have more time for the root system to become established before the onset of summer heat. Plants installed during the growing season often have trouble keeping up with water loss due to their roots not being fully developed. Even though plants may be ‘dormant,’ roots can still grow and develop with our soil temperatures in the off season.

GARDENING ・ 14 DAYS AGO