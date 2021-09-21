CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert "Blue Notes 2" On The Tonight Show

By Paul "Big Homie" Duong
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert brought the energy to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as the musical guests on Monday evening (Sept. 20). On a smoky set full of bright lights and the video playing the backdrop, the Philly rappers recited their gritty verses with Uzi Vert lying on the floor for the majority of the performance.

Lil Uzi Vert
Meek Mill
Meek
Jimmy Fallon
