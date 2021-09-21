CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden Administration, Congress Offering Little On New Pandemic Relief Benefits For Unemployed

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Neither the Biden administration nor Congress has yet to offer a specific plan to ease the economic uncertainty affecting millions of Americans as the three main pandemic unemployment benefits programs established by the March 2020 CARES Act expired on Sept. 6. Many Americans are also losing protection from the national evictions moratorium that prevented renters and homeowners from losing […]

CBS News

What's in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill?

Washington – House Democrats have taken President Biden first-term domestic policy priorities and dropped them into one big 2,465-page bill that aims to expand the nation's social safety net and combat climate change. Because the $3.5 trillion bill is opposed by Republicans, Democrats are trying to enact it through a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Biden, Pelosi embark on late scramble to save $1 trillion infrastructure bill

President Biden and congressional Democrats raced in the final hours before key votes on Thursday to salvage a signature economic initiative and stave off a government shutdown, hoping to quell a rebellion among their own party while mollifying last-minute Republican concerns about a separate spending bill. Government shutdown? Here's what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Pandemic#Cares Act#Biden Administration#Americans
CNBC

There’s a push for unemployment reform in Democrats' $3.5 trillion package

Worker advocates are trying to get reforms for the U.S. unemployment safety net into a $3.5 trillion package being floated by Democrats. An initial House proposal didn't include reforms. But three senators want to add the Unemployment Insurance Improvement Act into the Finance Committee's portion of the measure. Proponents fear...
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Manchin stares down Biden, Democratic leaders, declaring he cannot support 'trillions in spending'

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Wednesday that he would not support "spending trillions more" on social programs, highlighting an ongoing dispute between the moderate Democrat and party leaders that threatens to derail negotiations on President Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending bill. In a lengthy statement on the negotiations, Manchin said he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Derrick

Biden administration unveils new plan for young immigrants

The Biden administration on Monday renewed efforts to shield hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as young children from deportation, the latest maneuver in a long-running drama over the policy's legality. The proposed regulation attempts to satisfy concerns of a federal judge in Houston who...
IMMIGRATION
Las Vegas Sun

Biden administration moves to protect DACA beneficiaries

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration plans to publish a proposed rule today in hopes of preserving Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young adults from deportation and allowed them to legally work in the United States. The proposal is especially...
IMMIGRATION
Newsweek

Will the Government Shutdown? Debt Ceiling Battle Sees U.S. Braced for Economic Calamity

The U.S. government could be heading for shutdown after Senate Republicans blocked on Monday a bill that would have temporarily continued funding for the federal government. Funding will run out at midnight on Thursday, September 30 unless Democrats and Republicans can agree on a measure. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees could be furloughed if they fail to do so. And, if the shutdown lasts too long, there are concerns that the U.S. could fail to pay its debts, resulting in potential economic chaos.
CONGRESS & COURTS

