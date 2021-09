Country singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson is headed to the Fox Theater on Dec. 9. The 11-time Grammy-nominated performer is "one of the greatest country singers of our time," according to The Washington Post. He is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two song of the year awards from both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association (for his hits "Give It Away" and "In Color").

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO