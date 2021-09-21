CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

The Latest: DeChambeau downplays feud with Koepka

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago
Ryder Cup Golf Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau hits a shot on the first hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall)

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup, the golf showdown between the United States and Europe (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Bryson DeChambeau says he's had some “great” conversations with Brooks Koepka and downplayed the notion of any friction between the two heading into the Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau, who has largely avoided media interviews for the past several weeks, spoke to reporters Tuesday at Whistling Straits to preview the Ryder Cup.

He says tension between him and Koepka, much of it documented on social media over the past few months, has largely “been driven by a lot of external factors, not necessarily us two.”

DeChambeau said he had some great conversations with Koepka at the Tour Championship earlier this month, and they had dinner in Wisconsin on Monday “and it was fine.”

He said there “may be something fun coming up here moving forward, but won’t speak too much more on that.”

American captain Steve Stricker has also downplayed the feud and said it's a “nonissue” heading into Friday's matches.

11:35 a.m.

To kick off Ryder Cup week, Europe produced an inspirational video that reminds its players about the select company they're in.

The video points out that only 164 players have represented Europe (and, before the team was expanded, Britain and Ireland) over the 94-year history of the cup.

By comparison, the video notes that 5,780 people have climbed Mount Everest, 570 people have been in outer space, 445 have won soccer's World Cup and 225 men have won golf's major championships.

“You sit here as one of the 12 lucky few,” the narrator says. “But you will only stand up and be counted if you know the true worth of your number.”

What follows is a pantheon of Europe's Ryder Cup greats — including José María Olazábal, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie and Tony Jacklin — ticking off their spots on the list.

This year's team includes Lee Westwood (No. 118), Sergio Garcia (120) and rookie Bernd Wiesberger, who is currently the last entry on the list at 164.

Europe begins its defense of the cup on Friday at Whistling Straits. The teams were on the course for practice rounds Tuesday afternoon.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

GOLF
