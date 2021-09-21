CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Starz Officials: Future is Bright for Smaller Streaming Services

thestreamable.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials with Lionsgate and Starz, speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Tuesday said that Starz sits in a slightly different place that it has carved out for itself separately from other streaming services. “We really think there’s three tiers of services that you’ll see in the digital world,”...

thestreamable.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Amazon Launches Ad-Supported Streamer IMDb TV In The UK

Amazon’s premium free streaming service, IMDb TV, launched today in the UK. The ad-supported platform feature IMDb TV Originals such as Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Moment of Truth, and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, plus a library of movies and shows including Pulp Fiction, Anger Management, The English Patient, Person of Interest, Community, and 2 Broke Girls. UK Prime and non-Prime customers can access IMDb TV through the “IMDb TV – Popular Movies and TV – free with ads” carousel within the Prime Video app. In the coming weeks, the free streaming service will also be available via a standalone app on Fire TV. “IMDb TV has created a free-to-consumer destination by combining a hybrid of exclusive Originals from Amazon Studios and highly sought-after movies and television,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, IMDb TV. “Today’s UK launch marks a major step in our mission to deliver customers widely appealing content and globally relevant storytelling, through a personalized, free streaming experience.”
BUSINESS
talkandroid.com

Cut the cord with the best video streaming services [2021]

We’re in the golden age of cord-cutting, and aside from a few annoying price increases here and there, there’s never been a better time to catch up on all of the movies and shows you’ve missed, check out live sports, and binge everything coming out left and right. But with...
NFL
thestreamable.com

These Are the Surprising Streaming Services With the Most Content

For anyone getting started in the streaming market, it’s a great time to be alive. You have a panoply of options that spreads out before you like the horizon from 300 feet up. Yet with all those choices comes a certain confusion about just where to go. A new report from Television Business International provides a little extra insight and proves the best streaming platform for you is the one that has what you want.
TV & VIDEOS
texomashomepage.com

What the Tech: Streaming services

More people canceled cable and satellite TV services in the past year than ever before and the number is expected to grow. One market research company predicts over 55 million people will cut the cable cord by next year. But recent events paint a not-so-rosy picture for streamers. Our consumer...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starz#Streaming Television#Streaming Media#Lionsgate#Outlander#Power#Avod#The Roku Channel
LehighValleyLive.com

YouTube TV may lose NBC and other channels: Here are 3 alternative streaming services for cord-cutters

NBCUniversal has announced that YouTube TV subscribers could lose as many as 14 networks, including NBC, by Thursday, Sept. 30. The potential change comes as a consequence of a carriage fight between NBCU and the Google-owned YouTube TV streaming service. NBCU is playing hardball, threatening to pull its channels and creating websites like this one, which includes a rotating display of shows that YouTube TV will no longer include.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

Apple TV+ Has Fewer Than 20 Million Subscribers as of July According to TV, Movie Workers’ Union

In July, Apple TV+ had less 20 million subscribers in the United States and Canada, according to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) which represents TV and movie workers, as first spotted by CNBC. However, analytics firm Ampere Analysis previously predicted that Apple TV+ had 40 million subscribers at the end of 2020.
BUSINESS
Deadline

NBCUniversal Warns YouTube TV Subscribers That 14 Of Its Networks Could Soon Go Dark On Streaming Platform; YouTube Says It Will Cut Prices If No Deal Is Reached – Update

UPDATED with YouTube TV response. As a carriage dispute with NBCUniversal broke into public view, the Google-owned streaming platform announced an unusual plan if the parties are unable to reach a deal by Thursday’s deadline. In a blog post, YouTube TV said if it is prepared to lower the monthly price for its service by $10, from $64.99 to $54.99, for as long as the NBCU networks remain dark. As to the negotiations, “Our ask is that NBCU treats YouTube TV like any other TV provider,” the company wrote. “In other words, for the duration of our agreement, YouTube TV seeks...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
thestreamable.com

Streaming Services Push Sports Interactivity to Survive

If sports viewership seems like a largely passive activity, that’s not a surprise. To the casual observer most sports viewing is just people sitting around and eating snacks punctuated by bursts of intense rage or joy. But based on the latest word from Forbes, sports viewership is about to get a lot more interactive.
TV & VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

Cinedigm Revives Fandor Streaming Service Aimed at Cinephiles

Cinedigm thinks one of its latest acquisitions can be a leader in the niche streaming service market. Earlier today, Business Insider reported that Cinedigm was reviving Fandor, an independent film subscription streaming service it acquired earlier this year. Fandor houses over 4,600 film titles from more than 400 global and diverse partner film companies, ranging from studio classics to festival favorites to essential award-winning foreign cinema features.
MOVIES
Motley Fool

What Is the Future of Streaming TV?

Netflix has the biggest streaming subscriber base and has built a war chest of content. Disney and Apple have taken a different approach, choosing more curated libraries, and that's been successful as well. Is the future of streaming an abundance of content or the curated content options we're seeing gain...
TV & VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

HBO Max Releases Much Anticipated Updated App on Roku

Viewers who have been unhappy with the performance of the HBO Max app in recent months may find they have some good news to celebrate. A new version of the app (v.50.45) was released on Roku, PS4, and PS5 that has apparently fixed many of the issues reported by users.
CELL PHONES
FanSided

Markice Moore in Black Mafia Family streaming on Starz

Markice Moore will always be remembered for his role as Andrew on The Walking Dead. He was one of the prisoners found by Rick Grimes and his group at the West Georgia Correctional Facility. When Rick and his group moved into the prison, they had no idea some former inmates still inhabited it. Now he is staring in Starz’s new series Black Mafia Family.
TV SERIES
CNET

Cut the cord tonight and say goodbye to cable TV bills forever: Here's how to do it

The cable box may be a familiar part of your household, but it's time to kick it to the curb. You don't need cable to watch all of the TV shows, movies, news and sporting events live or on-demand. And if you're used to your cable box's DVR, live TV streaming services offer cloud DVRs of their own that work in the same way, no box required. All you need to cut the cord is a good internet connection and the apps built into your smart TV or running on an inexpensive streamer, such as a Roku or Amazon Fire TV.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
SPY

Review: Is YouTube TV Worth Its $64.99 Price Tag?

With everyone looking for a way to cut the cord on their cable TV agreements, there’s been rising interest in the best live TV streaming services such as Hulu TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV and the like. But with so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to figure out which service is actually the best for you and your lifestyle. To help you narrow your decision, we did some in-depth research on YouTube TV. In this guide, we will break down all the tidbits of YouTube TV so you can make a completely sound decision...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’

“The Crown” season five debuts on Netflix in November 2022 with Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. She replaces Emmy winner Olivia Colman as head of the British royals. Other new cast members: Lesley Manville will play the older Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Jonny Lee Miller, will play former Prime Minister John Major. Also on the streamer, “Emily in Paris” premieres season two Dec. 22.
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

What’s Coming to IMDb TV in October 2021, Including ‘Leverage: Redemption’ and 5 R.L. Stine Horror Movies

Leverage: Redemption returns for season one’s remaining eight episodes. The show’s premise: A select group targets the sins of the rich and powerful — and then takes them down: The Grifter (Gina Bellman), The Thief (Beth Riesgraf), The Hitter (Christian Kane) and The Hacker (Aldus Hodge). New cast addition, corporate lawyer Harry Wilson (Noah Wylie), wants to use his considerable legal skills to crush the elite.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy